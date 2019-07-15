Chegg (CHGG) Shareholder Penbrook Management Has Cut Its Stake by $329,840 as Stock Price Declined; Edgepoint Investment Group Decreased Its Holding in Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) by $185.48 Million

Penbrook Management Llc decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 10.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penbrook Management Llc sold 8,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,875 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, down from 84,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penbrook Management Llc who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $44.46. About 364,325 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 47.99% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN THE RANGE OF $30 MILLION TO $35 MILLION; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And Al With Acquisition Of WriteLab; 29/03/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $250.0 MLN; 16/05/2018 – CHEGG DEEPENS INVESTMENT IN WRITING & AI WITH PURCHASE OF WRITE; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – CHEGG CLOSES OFFERING OF $300M OF 0.25% CONV. SR 2023 NOTES; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And AI With Acquisition Of WriteLab

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) by 32.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 1.64 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.45 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $390.66M, down from 5.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $130.19. About 716,393 shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 11.99% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q EPS 54c; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Fidelity National Info Services’ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 02/05/2018 – New FIS Study Finds Larger U.S. and U.K. Banks Are Vulnerable to Losing Critical Small-Midsized Business Customers; 18/04/2018 – FIS Connects Three Australian Financial Institutions to Real-time Payments Platform; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.04-EPS $3.39; 24/04/2018 – FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.78 EPS, up 44.72% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.23 per share. FIS’s profit will be $576.43M for 18.29 P/E if the $1.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.54% EPS growth.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $544,142 activity.

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FIS jumps 3.3% after FY2019 revenue guidance boost – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “FIS Migrates Hosted Core Banking Platform Service for Bank of the West – Business Wire” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “FIS Celebrates Fifty Years of Financial Technology Leadership – Business Wire” published on October 09, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Biggest Deals in Fintech History Are Happening Right Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: April 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fire Gru Inc holds 0.41% or 9,758 shares in its portfolio. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Co invested in 2,849 shares. City Holdings reported 204 shares. Driehaus Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 2,537 shares. Braun Stacey Assocs invested 0.79% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Churchill Mgmt Corp reported 73,191 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advsr Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 21,669 shares. Junto Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 617,358 shares or 4.01% of their US portfolio. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv invested in 181 shares or 0% of the stock. Lincoln has invested 0.01% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Ameritas Invest Prns accumulated 5,866 shares. Sky Investment Group Lc stated it has 25,812 shares. 219 were reported by Of Vermont. Citigroup stated it has 0.01% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has 1.92 million shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 960,905 shares to 7.26M shares, valued at $396.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 1.63 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 17.74M shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM).

Analysts await Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CHGG’s profit will be $4.74M for 277.88 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Chegg, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $4.54 million activity. BROWN ANDREW J also sold $2.86 million worth of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) on Thursday, January 31.