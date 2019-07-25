Chegg (CHGG) Shareholder Millennium Tvp Management Company Has Lowered Its Stake by $8.51 Million as Share Value Declined; Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has Lifted Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $938,060

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 527 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,110 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.00 million, up from 9,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $971.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $26.99 during the last trading session, reaching $1973.82. About 2.94M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/04/2018 – After Amazon’s blowout quarter, some aren’t buying the hype (via @TradingNation); 26/03/2018 – Fed News Radio: Does a new association to promote digital innovation have Amazon’s fingerprints all over it?; 27/04/2018 – Nutanix’s Amazon Cloud Killer Delayed by Engineering Problems; 02/04/2018 – Netflix, Airbnb, Slack, Time, and Reddit use Amazon’s cloud platform; 09/05/2018 – Rakuten Super Logistics Partners With inVia Robotics to Integrate Autonomous Mobile Robots into US Warehouses; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Checking-Account Plan Sees Banks as Partners, Not Prey; 29/05/2018 – Russia takes on Amazon and Google with its own smart speaker; 08/05/2018 – From the World’s Most Sought-After Public Speaker and Best-Selling Author of The 5 Second Rule, Kick Ass with Mel Robbins is; 29/03/2018 – Former Walmart US CEO says Congress should consider splitting up Amazon; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is straying from Jeff Bezos’ vow to ‘charge less’

Millennium Tvp Management Company decreased its stake in Chegg Inc. (CHGG) by 22.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Tvp Management Company sold 223,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 778,116 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.66 million, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Tvp Management Company who had been investing in Chegg Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $42.77. About 853,887 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 47.99% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 27/04/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chegg Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHGG); 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $300 MLN TO $305 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2Q Rev $69M-$71M; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Rev $76.9M; 14/05/2018 – Easy Solutions Launches Facial Recognition with SelflD™; 03/04/2018 – CHEGG CLOSES OFFERING OF $300M OF 0.25% CONV. SR 2023 NOTES

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairfield Bush owns 11,244 shares. Shellback Capital LP stated it has 6,000 shares. Moreover, Beech Hill Advisors Inc has 3.25% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,956 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal accumulated 833 shares. Md Sass Invsts Ser has invested 0.58% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Blue Financial reported 5,590 shares. National Ins Comm Tx holds 2.72% or 29,070 shares. Efg Asset (Americas) Corp has 3% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Proffitt And Goodson Incorporated invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Illinois-based Front Barnett Assocs Llc has invested 2.93% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fincl Mgmt Professionals reported 94 shares stake. Magellan Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 31 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cap Planning Advisors Lc has invested 1.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fort Washington Investment Oh stated it has 161,985 shares. Armistice Capital Limited Liability Com owns 4,000 shares.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs In (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 12,511 shares to 56,184 shares, valued at $3.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 5,111 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,897 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity. $2.86 million worth of stock was sold by BROWN ANDREW J on Thursday, January 31.

Analysts await Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.04 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CHGG’s profit will be $4.74M for 267.31 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Chegg, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.