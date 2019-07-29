Chegg (CHGG) Shareholder Millennium Tvp Management Company Cut Its Holding; Holder Zebra Capital Management Lifted Cummins Com Stk (CMI) Position

Millennium Tvp Management Company decreased its stake in Chegg Inc. (CHGG) by 22.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Tvp Management Company sold 223,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 778,116 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.66M, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Tvp Management Company who had been investing in Chegg Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.47% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $41.97. About 1.26 million shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 47.99% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2018 Rev $300M-$305M; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2Q Rev $69M-$71M; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Rev $76.9M; 16/05/2018 – CHEGG DEEPENS INVESTMENT IN WRITING & AI WITH PURCHASE OF WRITE; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG SEES 2Q REV. $69M TO $71M, EST. $67.6M; 11/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $20; 29/03/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $250.0 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Chegg Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/04/2018 – CHEGG CLOSES OFFERING OF $300M OF 0.25% CONV. SR 2023 NOTES; 14/05/2018 – Easy Solutions Launches Facial Recognition with SelflD™

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc Com Stk (CMI) by 60.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 3,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,831 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, up from 5,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $174.94. About 588,195 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 14/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barron’s; 01/05/2018 – Cummins: Product Campaign Subject to Regulatory Approval; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda 16,2%-16.6% of Sales; 14/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO reprimands colleague for commenting on emissions; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 27/04/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. sanctions risk hurting Russian van maker GAZ; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q EPS Cut 87c by Cost of Product Campaign; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 664M RUPEES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Savings Bank The owns 28,131 shares. Us Bank De reported 0.05% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Orca Inv Mngmt Lc reported 2.31% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 1.10 million were accumulated by Legal General Grp Public Ltd Co. Donaldson Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 181,297 shares or 2.55% of all its holdings. 1.38 million were reported by Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag. Aviva Public Limited Company holds 56,289 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Natixis Advisors LP has 0.02% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 14,751 shares. Advisers Ltd Company invested in 0.05% or 41,855 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory holds 0.01% or 210 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 1,583 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Swiss State Bank reported 0.09% stake. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation accumulated 2.18M shares. British Columbia Mngmt Corporation stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0.01% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 308,168 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $94,399 activity. Embree Tracy A sold 206 shares worth $30,900.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46M and $188.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corporation (NYSE:ETN) by 4,377 shares to 6,063 shares, valued at $488,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Borgwarner Inc Com Stk (NYSE:BWA) by 9,602 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,127 shares, and cut its stake in Toro Co Com Stk (NYSE:TTC).

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cummins partners on remote engine diagnostics – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “New Over-the-Air Solution to Enhance Performance, Driver Productivity and Vehicle Health Management Now Available – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 2, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.11% or 29,587 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Com Ltd owns 4.92M shares or 2% of their US portfolio. Navellier Assocs accumulated 8,541 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP owns 0.37% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 115,200 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Cubist Systematic Strategies has invested 0.01% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). 119,442 were accumulated by Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Llc. American Gru owns 69,160 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 15,400 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) stated it has 0% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Mackenzie Fincl has 31,910 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Waddell & Reed Inc has 0.07% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 783,642 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Jpmorgan Chase And Co has invested 0.01% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Ameriprise accumulated 379,033 shares or 0.01% of the stock.