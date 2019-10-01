Chegg (CHGG) Shareholder Hitchwood Capital Management LP Cut Holding as Market Value Rose; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Court Place Advisors Increased Its Holding by $405,426

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 18.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp sold 235,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.33 million, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.95. About 2.76 million shares traded or 51.60% up from the average. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 03/04/2018 – CHEGG CLOSES OFFERING OF $300M OF 0.25% CONV. SR 2023 NOTES; 13/03/2018 CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22.7 FROM $20.5; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2Q Rev $69M-$71M; 16/05/2018 – CHEGG ACQUIRES WRITELAB; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG INC – EXPECTS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES TO PAY COST OF CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS TO MANAGE POTENTIAL DILUTION; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $300 MLN TO $305 MLN; 29/03/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $250.0 MLN; 27/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $21; 27/04/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17

Court Place Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Court Place Advisors Llc bought 2,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 11,858 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.35M, up from 9,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Court Place Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $5.15 during the last trading session, reaching $223.97. About 26.32M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – Apple Services Growth Will Likely Decelerate Later This Year, Says Bernstein — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S COOK: SERVICES MOMENTUM REMAINS ‘INCREDIBLY STRONG’; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q iPhone Rev $38.03B; 24/03/2018 – China says ready to defend its interests in U.S. trade spat; 07/05/2018 – Dealbook: Countdown to $1 Trillion Is Back On for Apple: DealBook Briefing; 01/05/2018 – Puget Sound Business Journal: At Two Union, Regus is moving out to make way for a growing Apple, sources tell @MarcStilesPSBJ:; 23/05/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple takes different tack than Amazon, secretly searches for new east coast campus; 01/04/2018 – SlashGear: Apple looking to make significant Siri improvements, hints hiring spree; 10/05/2018 – Apple drops move to build Irish data hub after delays over planning; 04/04/2018 – Taboola Signs Deal With ZTE to Create Android Rival to Apple News

Analysts await Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.05 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Chegg, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 37 investors sold CHGG shares while 77 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 119.73 million shares or 14.25% less from 139.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Century Inc invested in 0.01% or 268,009 shares. Jefferies Gp Limited Com accumulated 70,950 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company invested in 0.02% or 34,365 shares. Columbus Circle holds 639,207 shares. Polar Capital Llp has 0.3% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 882,701 shares. Artemis Inv Mngmt Llp has invested 0.12% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Comml Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.01% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Trexquant Inv LP holds 26,262 shares. Ftb Advsr accumulated 381 shares. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). 12.47 million are owned by Baillie Gifford &. 318,832 were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Ltd. 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership reported 56,200 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Co reported 0.01% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Raymond James & holds 0% or 18,413 shares in its portfolio.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83M and $5.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,000 shares to 55,000 shares, valued at $104.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 495,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34 million shares, and has risen its stake in Coupa Software Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 25,234 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 2.67% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dt Investment Ptnrs Ltd invested in 0.05% or 1,657 shares. 244,904 were reported by Interocean Capital Limited Liability Company. Caprock Grp Incorporated holds 1.91% or 49,479 shares. Curbstone Finance Mngmt Corporation has invested 2.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Donaldson Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 3.27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 198,980 shares. Srb Corp reported 2,665 shares. Oarsman Capital Inc reported 23,444 shares stake. Inv Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.65% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Crossvault Mgmt Llc owns 52,787 shares or 5.12% of their US portfolio. Arbor Advisors Limited Co stated it has 0.73% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nexus Mgmt reported 3.83% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Flossbach Von Storch Ag has 3.17% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dnb Asset Management As has invested 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Court Place Advisors Llc, which manages about $189.65M and $254.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4,264 shares to 64,661 shares, valued at $6.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.