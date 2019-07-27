Chegg (CHGG) Shareholder Castleark Management Increased Its Stake; Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Has Lifted Its Parsley Energy (PE) Position by $86.73 Million

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 298.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd bought 4.56M shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.09 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.59M, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.11. About 3.04M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY NOT CHANGING 2018 GUIDANCE AFTER FIRST QUARTER: CFO; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 20/04/2018 – DJ Parsley Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PE); 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2.3 BLN, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow

Castleark Management Llc increased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc bought 15,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 244,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.32 million, up from 228,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $43.48. About 883,267 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 47.99% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 13/03/2018 CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22.7 FROM $20.5; 14/05/2018 – Easy Solutions Launches Facial Recognition with SelflD™; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG INC – EXPECTS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES TO PAY COST OF CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS TO MANAGE POTENTIAL DILUTION; 16/05/2018 – CHEGG DEEPENS INVESTMENT IN WRITING & AI WITH PURCHASE OF WRITE; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q REV. $76.9M, EST. $74.2M; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2018 Rev $300M-$305M; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Rev $76.9M; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG AMENDS CREDIT PACT WITH WELLS ON METRIC DEFINITIONS; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE, $0.02; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chegg Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHGG)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Automobile Association has 0.01% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 92,033 shares. Barclays Public Ltd has 55,104 shares. 77,169 are held by Kbc Group Inc Nv. Northern Tru has 1.50M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Millennium Tvp Co Ltd Liability Company accumulated 778,116 shares or 33.59% of the stock. Fifth Third State Bank invested in 1,536 shares. J Goldman & Lp has 0.2% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Avalon Glob Asset Management Llc owns 115,200 shares. Artemis Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has 248,387 shares. Hsbc Public Lc has 32,034 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Llc has 119,442 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Summit Creek Limited Liability Company holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 162,730 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0.19% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 455,620 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $4.54 million activity. BROWN ANDREW J also sold $2.86 million worth of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) on Thursday, January 31.

More notable recent Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “8 Small-Cap Stocks to Buy for Big-Time Growth Potential – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Education Stocks to Buy for the Future of Academia – Investorplace.com” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Chegg to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $2.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 10,120 shares to 134,812 shares, valued at $28.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 69,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sps Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:SPSC).

More notable recent Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Ternium S.A.’s (NYSE:TX) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Parsley Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:PE) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Worry About Worthington Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:WOR) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) by 1.68 million shares to 18.62 million shares, valued at $30.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (Call) (NYSE:PXD) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Cap Ltd Partnership owns 89,716 shares. 1.02 million were accumulated by Commercial Bank Of America De. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 6,957 shares. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0.02% or 418,398 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability, Texas-based fund reported 7.83M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 43,667 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 39,204 shares or 0% of the stock. Korea Inv Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 224,900 shares. 19,859 are held by Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv. Moreover, Shine Investment Advisory Serv has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). State Street holds 7.51M shares. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.16% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Hap Trading Limited Liability accumulated 0.02% or 10,458 shares. Manufacturers Life The invested in 0% or 224,072 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Com reported 25,284 shares stake.