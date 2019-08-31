Chegg (CHGG) Shareholder Ashford Capital Management Cut Position; Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Shareholder First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Trimmed Its Stake by $1.31 Million as Market Value Declined

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 39.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services sold 10,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 15,886 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, down from 26,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $107.7. About 539,057 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 04/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – SUBSIDIARY HAS FILED A PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES INC; 10/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $452M, EST. $452.1M; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.28; 10/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 26/03/2018 – Check Point Software Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 12 Days; 16/05/2018 – Credit Suisse commits $250 mln to Israeli healthcare fund; 16/05/2018 – Check Point Software at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 14/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno; 30/04/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Chegg Inc. (CHGG) by 43.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 579,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The hedge fund held 738,894 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.17 million, down from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Chegg Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $39.64. About 2.02M shares traded or 33.48% up from the average. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500.

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71M and $685.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franco (NYSE:FNV) by 17,328 shares to 143,928 shares, valued at $10.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Barclays Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate by 105,818 shares in the quarter, for a total of 443,817 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Eafe Etf (EFAV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Grp Inc has 117,040 shares. Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Avalon Asset Management Limited Liability Corp owns 115,200 shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 220,994 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 38,790 shares in its portfolio. Penn Cap Management Company owns 224,271 shares. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 757,153 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0% stake. Natixis holds 0% or 9,502 shares in its portfolio. Moody Financial Bank Division reported 188 shares stake. Strs Ohio reported 15,400 shares. Dorsey Wright & Assocs invested in 522 shares. Amer Intll Grp stated it has 0.01% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) or 26,973 shares. Clearbridge Lc invested in 2.53M shares or 0.09% of the stock.

Analysts await Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 1.59% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.26 per share. CHKP’s profit will be $195.78 million for 21.04 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.07% EPS growth.

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $227.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,478 shares to 36,707 shares, valued at $7.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 4,071 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,931 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).