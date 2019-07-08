Chegg (CHGG) Shareholder Artemis Investment Management Llp Has Trimmed Its Position by $654,360 as Valuation Declined; Gagnon Securities Has Lifted Equinix (EQIX) Holding by $4.90 Million as Stock Rose

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 6.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 17,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 248,387 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.47 million, down from 265,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.97% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $42.97. About 2.94 million shares traded or 81.79% up from the average. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 47.99% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2018 Rev $300M-$305M; 16/05/2018 – CHEGG DEEPENS INVESTMENT IN WRITING & AI WITH PURCHASE OF WRITE; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2Q Rev $69M-$71M; 13/03/2018 CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22.7 FROM $20.5; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG SEES 2Q REV. $69M TO $71M, EST. $67.6M; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q REV. $76.9M, EST. $74.2M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chegg Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHGG); 28/03/2018 – CHEGG INC – EXPECTS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES TO PAY COST OF CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS TO MANAGE POTENTIAL DILUTION; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Rev $76.9M

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 62.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 10,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,231 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.79M, up from 17,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $518.02. About 59,184 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $6.89 million activity. STROHMEYER KARL sold 3,867 shares worth $1.47 million. $366,798 worth of stock was sold by Campbell Michael Earl on Tuesday, January 15. On Tuesday, January 15 TAYLOR KEITH D sold $1.06 million worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 2,785 shares. The insider VAN CAMP PETER sold 1,257 shares worth $478,833. Shares for $1.35M were sold by Schwartz Eric on Tuesday, January 15.

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18 million and $458.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 230,783 shares to 1.09M shares, valued at $34.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amber Road Inc (NYSE:AMBR) by 88,254 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.38M shares, and cut its stake in Everbridge Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity. BROWN ANDREW J sold $2.86M worth of stock.

Analysts await Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CHGG’s profit will be $4.74M for 268.56 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Chegg, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 33,129 shares to 374,505 shares, valued at $28.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 13,922 shares in the quarter, for a total of 277,554 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.