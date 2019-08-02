Chegg (CHGG) Share Price Rose While Hitchwood Capital Management LP Has Upped Position by $9.69 Million; Capstone Investment Advisors Cut Southern Co (Call) (SO) Stake by $5.38 Million as Stock Rose

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 25.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 255,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.84M, up from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $44.33. About 462,088 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 16/05/2018 – CHEGG DEEPENS INVESTMENT IN WRITING & AI WITH PURCHASE OF WRITE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chegg Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHGG); 27/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $21; 17/05/2018 – Chegg Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 11/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $20; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Rev $76.9M; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG SEES 2Q REV. $69M TO $71M, EST. $67.6M; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG INC – EXPECTS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES TO PAY COST OF CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS TO MANAGE POTENTIAL DILUTION; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2Q Rev $69M-$71M

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (Call) (SO) by 35.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc sold 105,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The hedge fund held 191,200 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.88 million, down from 296,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Southern Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $57.31. About 2.10 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER BUYS WILDHORSE MOUNTAIN WIND FACILITY; 21/05/2018 – Southern Slims Downs After Bets on Big Projects Fail to Pay Off; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FARLEY 1 REACTOR RISES TO 14% FROM 1%: NRC; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS DEAL FOR $1.175 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Southern Company’s ‘BBB+’ IDR Following Florida Sale Announcement; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Rev $6.4B; 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 27/03/2018 – Florida Public Service Commission unanimously Approves Florida City Gas Rate Case Settlement; 20/04/2018 – MOODY’S LIQUIDITY-STRESS INDICATOR DOWN AGAIN IN MID-APRIL ON FAVORABLE CONDITIONS FOR US SPEC-GRADE COMPANIES

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.89 million activity. Another trade for 90,942 shares valued at $4.42 million was made by BOWERS WILLIAM P on Wednesday, February 6. Lantrip Mark sold $1.63M worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) on Tuesday, February 12. The insider Clark Henry A III bought 2,000 shares worth $100,380.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Valero Energy: Not So Bad All Considered – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fitbit: Just Sell The Company – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Use Debt To Deliver Its ROE Of 8.9%? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Etftrends.com‘s news article titled: “ETF of the Week: The Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSE: CORN) – ETF Trends” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) news were published by: Profitconfidential.com which released: “3 Tech Stocks Soaring on Q2 Earnings Beat – Profit Confidential” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Chegg Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Chegg (CHGG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chegg: The Customer Cannot Afford To Pay – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

