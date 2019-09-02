Chegg (CHGG) Market Value Rose While P-A-W Capital Has Trimmed Its Holding; Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Fiserv (FISV) by $724,680

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 8,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 485,739 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.88M, down from 493,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.94. About 4.35 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 14/05/2018 – Troy Asset Cuts Fiserv: 13F

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 29.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The hedge fund held 95,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62 million, down from 135,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $39.64. About 2.26M shares traded or 48.53% up from the average. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN THE RANGE OF $30 MILLION TO $35 MILLION; 16/05/2018 – CHEGG ACQUIRES WRITELAB; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And Al With Acquisition Of WriteLab; 03/04/2018 – CHEGG CLOSES OFFERING OF $300M OF 0.25% CONV. SR 2023 NOTES; 11/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $20; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG SEES 2Q REV. $69M TO $71M, EST. $67.6M; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2Q Rev $69M-$71M

Analysts await Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.05 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Chegg, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% negative EPS growth.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 140,000 shares to 320,000 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Stocks to Buy With Great Charts – Investorplace.com” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Options Traders Could Triple Their Money on Chegg Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Chegg Stock Popped 16.4% in July – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Chegg Inc (CHGG) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Chegg, Inc.’s (NYSE:CHGG) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Hood River Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 946,986 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Caxton Assocs Ltd Partnership holds 9,861 shares. Nomura Hldgs reported 790,053 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Federated Invsts Inc Pa invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Driehaus Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.15% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 106,436 shares. Primecap Mgmt Company Ca has invested 0.22% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Castleark Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.35% stake. Fmr Ltd Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). 1.96 million are held by Goldman Sachs Inc. Ftb Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). J Goldman LP reported 94,087 shares stake. Texas-based United Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Raymond James Serv Inc has 26,098 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Lc has invested 0.03% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Comerica State Bank stated it has 124,641 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Creative Planning reported 106,097 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Eulav Asset, a New York-based fund reported 378,000 shares. Cetera Advsrs Limited Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 9,302 shares. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust has 0.03% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Shine Advisory Serv has invested 0.04% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 4,632 are owned by Smithfield Tru. Notis reported 53,519 shares stake. Sadoff Investment Management invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Goelzer Inv Management Incorporated holds 10,420 shares. Hudock Cap Grp Ltd owns 32 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Park Oh has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Pnc Finance Svcs Grp Inc stated it has 184,030 shares. Eqis Management accumulated 37,334 shares or 0.26% of the stock.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27M and $922.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 138,272 shares to 536,747 shares, valued at $33.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 20,931 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,991 shares, and has risen its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).