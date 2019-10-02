Chegg (CHGG) Market Valuation Rose While Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Has Raised Stake; Suvretta Capital Management Holds Holding in Netflix (NFLX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 36.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc bought 9,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 35,568 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37M, up from 26,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $29.21. About 1.58M shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 16/05/2018 – CHEGG ACQUIRES WRITELAB; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG SEES 2Q REV. $69M TO $71M, EST. $67.6M; 27/04/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $300 MLN TO $305 MLN; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE, $0.02; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 9.0C; 13/03/2018 CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22.7 FROM $20.5; 27/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $21; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q REV. $76.9M, EST. $74.2M; 14/05/2018 – Easy Solutions Launches Facial Recognition with SelflD™

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 124.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc bought 394,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 710,961 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $261.15M, up from 316,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $269.58. About 8.79 million shares traded or 9.65% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 17/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Apple is planning to launch the Netflix of news; 18/04/2018 – Netflix plans $1 billion European investment drive – FT; 02/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch tells its clients that mutual funds have significantly larger stakes in Amazon and Netflix compared to the market indexes; 05/03/2018 – NETFLIX INTRODUCING PIN PROTECTION & OTHER ENHANCEMENTS; 08/03/2018 – Obama may be on Netflix soon, according to a report; 12/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix’s Dan Gilroy-Jake Gyllenhaal Film Sets All-Star Ensemble; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam -; 13/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Takes International SVOD Rights to Mateo Gil’s `Thermodynamics’; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix CEO’s pay soars amid bonus-rigging lawsuit; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS REWORKING DEAL WITH MAJOR RECORD LABELS IN 2016 AND 2017 IMPROVED SPOTIFY GROSS MARGINS 700 BASIS POINTS

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31 million and $4.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 231,600 shares to 722,000 shares, valued at $53.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.69M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.07 million shares, and cut its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Sector Pension Board holds 57,077 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Natl Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Ltd stated it has 0.15% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Welch Forbes holds 660 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Colony Grp Ltd invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Guardian Capital LP reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance owns 1,950 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Allen Inv Ltd Com reported 34,812 shares. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0.18% or 64,186 shares in its portfolio. Main Street Rech Ltd Liability accumulated 0.1% or 1,238 shares. Wade G W has invested 0.09% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Lpl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 213,854 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Redmond Asset Management Limited Com invested in 1,925 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Company has 9,717 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Bailard Inc, California-based fund reported 787 shares. Central Bancorp And Tru holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 12,000 shares.

