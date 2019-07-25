Chegg (CHGG) Holding Maintained by Hitchwood Capital Management Lp; Gilman Hill Asset Management Raised Covanta Hldg (CVA) Stake by $520,302

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 25.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 255,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.84M, up from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $42.77. About 853,887 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 47.99% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.56% the S&P500.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Covanta Hldg Corp (CVA) by 12.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc bought 30,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 266,155 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61M, up from 235,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Covanta Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $17.28. About 555,602 shares traded. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has risen 13.74% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 09/05/2018 – Covanta Appoints Ginny Angilello as Chief Human Resources Officer; 03/05/2018 – Covanta Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.41; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Covanta Holding’s $30M VSBFA Unsecd Bnds ‘B’ (RR: 6); 05/03/2018 Covanta Holding Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Covanta Holding Presenting at Conference Jun 13; 15/03/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $16; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $425M-$455M; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q Rev $458M

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11 million and $284.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 11,100 shares to 5,403 shares, valued at $221,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 2,607 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,853 shares, and cut its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD).

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83M and $6.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Etsy Inc by 130,000 shares to 170,000 shares, valued at $11.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $4.54 million activity. Shares for $2.86 million were sold by BROWN ANDREW J on Thursday, January 31.

