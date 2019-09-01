Chegg (CHGG) Holder S Squared Technology Has Trimmed Its Stake by $2.47 Million as Market Value Rose; Wynnefield Capital Increased Holding in Landec (LNDC)

Wynnefield Capital Inc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc bought 52,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 2.74M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.59M, up from 2.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $318.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.99. About 48,387 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 20.50% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 25/05/2018 – LANDEC CORP SAYS ON MAY 22, CO ENTERED LETTER AGREEMENT WITH WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL INC AND NELSON OBUS – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR ALL OF FISCAL 2018 OF $0.40 TO $0.42; 24/05/2018 – Landec Nominates Andrew Powell, Nelson Obus to Board; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS 20c-EPS 22c; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES YR REV. CONT OPS UP 10%-12%; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NELSON OBUS AND ANDREW POWELL TO BE NOMINATED TO BOARD; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q REV. $149.3M, EST. $146.0M (2 EST.); 24/05/2018 – Landec Corporation to Nominate Two New Board Directors; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops Revenue Up 13% to 16%; 03/04/2018 Landec 3Q EPS 58c

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 49.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The hedge fund held 66,265 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53 million, down from 131,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $39.64. About 2.02 million shares traded or 32.92% up from the average. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Rev $76.9M; 11/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $20; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG INC – EXPECTS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES TO PAY COST OF CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS TO MANAGE POTENTIAL DILUTION; 03/04/2018 – CHEGG CLOSES OFFERING OF $300M OF 0.25% CONV. SR 2023 NOTES; 16/05/2018 – CHEGG ACQUIRES WRITELAB; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And AI With Acquisition Of WriteLab; 13/03/2018 CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22.7 FROM $20.5; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG SEES 2Q REV. $69M TO $71M, EST. $67.6M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chegg Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHGG); 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $300 MLN TO $305 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt invested in 6,415 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Daiwa Secs Grp invested in 117,040 shares. Loomis Sayles And Lp invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Hitchwood Capital Mgmt L P, New York-based fund reported 1.26 million shares. Ftb Advsr Inc has 0% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Mackenzie Fin, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 31,910 shares. De Burlo stated it has 0.95% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). American Century invested in 0.01% or 238,616 shares. New York-based Products Prns Lc has invested 0.28% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Natixis reported 9,502 shares stake. Weiss Asset Management Lp has invested 0.37% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability Com, New Jersey-based fund reported 2.35M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc invested in 10,921 shares. Advisory invested in 0.06% or 88,152 shares. 165,934 were reported by Cortina Asset Management Ltd Com.

More notable recent Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Chegg Inc (CHGG) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Options Traders Could Triple Their Money on Chegg Stock – Schaeffers Research” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Stocks to Buy With Great Charts – Investorplace.com” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Evaluating Chegg’s Competitive Advantage – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Since April 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $629,300 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 7 investors sold LNDC shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 25.43 million shares or 0.30% less from 25.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. J Goldman & Limited Partnership holds 0.03% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) or 46,457 shares. Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 830,683 shares. Assetmark Incorporated has 0% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Barclays Plc has 0% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 7,483 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners accumulated 2,282 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 5,938 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Granite Investment Partners Ltd Llc has 59,219 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Penn Capital Comm owns 271,531 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Com reported 19,505 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Carroll Financial Assocs holds 200 shares. Pacific Ridge Cap Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 307,931 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 13,980 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% or 44,224 shares. owns 15,588 shares.

More notable recent Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Landec Corporation (LNDC) CEO Albert Bolles on Q4 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “DA Davidson Out Bullish On Landec: ‘We Can Justify A Constructive Stance’ – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Landec Brings on New Senior Vice President of Operations Hire to Further Propel Curation Foods Business – GlobeNewswire” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Volatility 101: Should Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Shares Have Dropped 19%? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Landec Welcomes Katrina Houde to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.