Chegg (CHGG) Holder Penbrook Management Has Decreased Holding by $477,850 as Stock Rose; Ensign Group (ENSG) Shareholder Gagnon Securities Decreased Its Position by $790,384

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) by 3.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 14,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.44% . The institutional investor held 436,354 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.84 million, down from 450,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Ensign Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $48.51. About 243,143 shares traded. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 69.65% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 16/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP INC ENSG.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $28; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ensign Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENSG); 02/05/2018 – Ensign Group Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 9; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.17; 03/04/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP – ARIZONA FACILITY INCLUDES ADJACENT 50-BED LONG-TERM ACUTE CARE HOSPITAL; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy Declares Second-Quarter Dividend of C$0.12; 03/04/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Arizona Skilled Nursing Facility; 03/05/2018 – Ensign Group Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 10; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy 1Q Rev C$258.5M; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea

Penbrook Management Llc decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 16.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penbrook Management Llc sold 12,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 63,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.44 million, down from 75,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penbrook Management Llc who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $34.48. About 1.50M shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 26/04/2018 – CHEGG SEES 2Q REV. $69M TO $71M, EST. $67.6M; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2018 Rev $300M-$305M; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And Al With Acquisition Of WriteLab; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Rev $76.9M; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2Q Rev $69M-$71M; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $300 MLN TO $305 MLN; 11/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $20; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 9.0C; 17/05/2018 – Chegg Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 16/05/2018 – CHEGG DEEPENS INVESTMENT IN WRITING & AI WITH PURCHASE OF WRITE

Penbrook Management Llc, which manages about $132.99 million and $93.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Targa Res Corp Com (NYSE:TRGP) by 10,150 shares to 20,375 shares, valued at $800,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 37 investors sold CHGG shares while 77 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 119.73 million shares or 14.25% less from 139.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.01% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 39,476 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Financial reported 0.01% stake. Wellington Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.01% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). 32,633 are owned by Envestnet Asset Mgmt. Navellier & Associates reported 11,271 shares. Next Century Growth Ltd Liability Corp holds 341,067 shares. Cortina Asset Mgmt Lc holds 164,551 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Glenmede Na reported 14 shares. Castleark Ltd holds 0.36% or 243,810 shares. Paw Capital Corporation holds 3.13% or 75,000 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP has 4.55M shares. 13,000 were reported by Credit Agricole S A. Summit Creek Advsr Limited Com reported 163,180 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Analysts await Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.05 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Chegg, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% negative EPS growth.

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18 million and $463.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corp by 25,424 shares to 99,978 shares, valued at $2.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) by 377,654 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB).

Analysts await The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 23.81% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENSG’s profit will be $27.76 million for 23.32 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by The Ensign Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.

