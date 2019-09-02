Chegg (CHGG) Holder Penbrook Management Cut Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Maverick Capital LTD Lifted Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) Stake by $2.59 Million as Share Value Rose

Maverick Capital Ltd increased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) by 1043.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd bought 33,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The hedge fund held 36,350 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86 million, up from 3,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Scotts Miracle Gro Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $106.32. About 266,232 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 17/04/2018 – ScottsMiracle-Gro to Acquire Sunlight Supply Inc., Marking Major Step Forward in the Evolution of The Hawthorne Gardening Compa; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO – SET A GOAL FOR HAWTHORNE TO ACHIEVE SEGMENT PROFIT OF ABOUT $120 MLN, OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN OF 17- 18 PCT BY END OF FISCAL 2020; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Buys Sunlight to Double Cannabis-Grower Sales; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: ‘Project Catalyst’ Plan Intended to Improve Adjusted EPS by 60c-80c in FY2019; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Sees Sunlight Supply Deal Cutting FY18 Adj EPS by 30c-40c; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO TO ACQUIRE SUNLIGHT SUPPLY INC., MARKING MAJOR STEP FORWARD IN THE EVOLUTION OF THE HAWTHORNE GARDENING COMPANY; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Cont Ops EPS $2.66; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO SMG.N – IN FISCAL 2018, TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE BY $0.30 TO $0.40 PER SHARE ON A NON-GAAP ADJUSTED BASIS; 03/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Names David C. Evans to Board

Penbrook Management Llc decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 10.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penbrook Management Llc sold 8,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 75,875 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, down from 84,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penbrook Management Llc who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $39.64. About 2.26M shares traded or 48.53% up from the average. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 16/05/2018 – CHEGG ACQUIRES WRITELAB; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2Q Rev $69M-$71M; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG INC – EXPECTS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES TO PAY COST OF CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS TO MANAGE POTENTIAL DILUTION; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And AI With Acquisition Of WriteLab; 27/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $21; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG SEES 2Q REV. $69M TO $71M, EST. $67.6M; 15/05/2018 – Hitchwood Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in Chegg; 27/04/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 11/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $20

Since August 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $56.52 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold SMG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 4,503 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 6,261 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Captrust Financial Advsr reported 0% stake. Millennium Management Ltd Co holds 0% or 3,460 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus holds 0% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. 10,851 are owned by Citigroup Inc. Stephens Ar stated it has 0.02% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). State Common Retirement Fund owns 325,327 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Connable Office holds 0.05% or 3,484 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt owns 14,554 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Da Davidson & Co holds 34,748 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Llc has invested 0.02% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Geode Capital Management Ltd stated it has 399,447 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pnc Grp Inc reported 48,406 shares stake.

More notable recent The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: Aurora Cannabis vs. Scotts Miracle-Gro Company – Yahoo Finance” on June 09, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Profit from Cannabis with Canopy Growth and Scotts Miracle-Gro – Investorplace.com” published on March 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Marijuana Stock: HEXO vs. Scotts Miracle-Gro – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71B and $7.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 32,500 shares to 171,420 shares, valued at $3.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 252,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 652,270 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

More notable recent Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Chegg Stock Popped 16.4% in July – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Stocks to Buy With Great Charts – Investorplace.com” published on August 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Funko, Citigroup And More – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Chegg Inc (CHGG) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Evaluating Chegg’s Competitive Advantage – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.