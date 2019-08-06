Chegg (CHGG) Holder Millennium Tvp Management Company Has Lowered Its Stake by $8.51 Million as Stock Price Rose; Chevron (CVX) Shareholder Willis Investment Counsel Lowered Its Position as Shares Rose

Millennium Tvp Management Company decreased its stake in Chegg Inc. (CHGG) by 22.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Tvp Management Company sold 223,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 778,116 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.66 million, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Tvp Management Company who had been investing in Chegg Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.66% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $43.12. About 1.41M shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 9.0C; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $300 MLN TO $305 MLN; 27/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $21; 27/04/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 17/05/2018 – Chegg Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 29/03/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $250.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q REV. $76.9M, EST. $74.2M; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG SEES 2Q REV. $69M TO $71M, EST. $67.6M; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG INC – EXPECTS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES TO PAY COST OF CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS TO MANAGE POTENTIAL DILUTION

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 3,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 155,994 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.22M, down from 159,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $118.74. About 8.25 million shares traded or 36.84% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron employees amid oil industry purge; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – The picks for @PowerLunch’s 2018 #CNBCStockDraft are starting to come in. On the board so far: Facebook, bitcoin, Chevron, and more; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S TENGIZCHEVROIL PLANS TO CUT OIL OUTPUT AT ITS TENGIZ OILFIELD BY 500,000 T IN AUG AND BY 380,000 T IN OCT DUE TO PLANNED MAINTENANCE -ENERGY MINISTRY; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS ‘FEELS GOOD’ ABOUT PLANS FOR 20 DRILLING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 11/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281902 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO: NEED TO SEE SUSTAINED CASH FLOWS BEFORE BUYBACKS; 27/04/2018 – Chevron reported earnings of $1.90 per share, compared with $1.48 forecast by Thomson Reuters

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei invested 0.01% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 455,620 shares stake. Gru One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 22,345 shares. 946,986 are owned by Hood River Limited Liability Corporation. Dorsey Wright Assocs reported 0% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Northern Tru, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.50 million shares. Barometer Cap Mgmt holds 0.11% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) or 25,000 shares. 45,944 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 11,000 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Essex Inv Mngmt Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 87,857 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 34,023 shares. Raymond James & Assoc has invested 0% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Kwmg Limited Liability has 368 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bbr Prtn Limited Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Td Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

