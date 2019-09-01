Chefs Whse (CHEF) Shareholder Spark Investment Management Has Upped Position by $688,200; Paychex (PAYX) Holder Prospector Partners Has Trimmed Its Position by $688,000

Spark Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Chefs Whse Inc (CHEF) by 21.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc bought 22,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.83% . The hedge fund held 124,700 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87 million, up from 102,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Chefs Whse Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $38.58. About 52,938 shares traded. The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) has risen 34.82% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CHEF News: 09/05/2018 – CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE INC CHEF.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.4 BLN TO $1.44 BLN; 14/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 19/03/2018 – Food and Wine: Exclusive: Here Are All the Chefs in ‘Chef’s Table: Pastry’; 20/04/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse Says John DeBenedetti Has Resigned From Its Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE INC CHEF.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.68 TO $0.77; 09/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse Sees FY18 Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 78c; 16/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE INC CHEF.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.69 TO $0.78; 20/04/2018 – THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC. ANNOUNCES CHANGE TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 09/05/2018 – CHEFS” WAREHOUSE 1Q ADJ PROFORMA EPS 3C, EST. 1C

Prospector Partners Llc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc sold 8,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 84,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.79 million, down from 93,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $81.7. About 853,537 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 15/05/2018 – Paychex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59; 05/04/2018 – Paychex Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Apr. 12; 29/05/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59 Percent; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Raises Quarterly Dividend to 56c From 50c; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Board Votes to Expand to 11 Members, Appointed Pamela A. Joseph to Fill Position; 16/04/2018 – Paychex Adds New Features to Financial Advisor Console to Enhance User Experience; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 63C; 26/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Wendy’s and Paychex; 02/05/2018 – Paychex Introduces Paychex Promise, an Innovative Solution to Help Growing Businesses

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95 million for 29.60 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

