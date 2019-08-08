Chefs Whse (CHEF) Position Held by Aristotle Capital Boston Llc; Oracle Investment Management Boosted Amarin Plc (AMRN) Holding by $102.53 Million as Valuation Rose

Oracle Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 5126.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc bought 5.13M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% . The hedge fund held 5.23 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.50 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.36B market cap company. The stock increased 5.63% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $17.81. About 5.73M shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Loss/Shr $0.08; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – APPROVED AS PRESCRIPTION MEDICATION AS ADJUNCT TO DIET TO REDUCE TG LEVELS IN ADULT PATIENTS WITH SEVERE HYPERTRIGLYCERIDEMIA; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – OTHER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 12/03/2018 – Real-World Data Supports Association Between Elevated Triglyceride Levels and Increased Cardiovascular Events and Healthcare Costs; 04/04/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION- WITH RESPECT TO FY 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUE EXPECTATIONS, CONTINUES TO BELIEVE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE PRODUCT REVENUE OF AT LEAST $230 MLN; 12/04/2018 – AMARIN – VASCEPA SHOWED FALL IN ATHEROGENIC LIPID, INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN STATIN-TREATED PATIENTS WITH REDUCED KIDNEY FUNCTION, PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES; 12/04/2018 – Vascepa® (Icosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipid and Inflammatory Markers in Statin-Treated Patie; 04/04/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION -ESTIMATES THAT NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR ITS FIRST FISCAL QUARTER IS LIKELY TO BE APPROXIMATELY $43 MLN; 13/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Amarin, Korea Electric Power, Star Bulk Carriers, 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Clementia Pharmace; 04/05/2018 – BELTA CITES BELARUS FINANCE MINISTER AMARIN ON PANDA BOND SALE

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc increased its stake in Chefs Whse Inc (CHEF) by 52.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc bought 175,539 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.83% . The institutional investor held 508,407 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.79M, up from 332,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Chefs Whse Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $37.99. About 209,901 shares traded or 19.11% up from the average. The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) has risen 34.82% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CHEF News: 09/05/2018 – CHEFS” WAREHOUSE SEES FY ADJ PROFORMA EPS 69C TO 78C, EST. 74C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Chefs’ Warehouse Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHEF); 09/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 11/05/2018 – Elk Creek Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in Chefs’ Warehouse; 20/04/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse Says Vacant Board Seat Won’t Be Refilled; Board to Be fixed at 10 Directors; 20/04/2018 – The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. Announces Change to Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse Sees FY18 Sales $1.40B-$1.44B; 20/04/2018 – CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE – JOHN DEBENEDETTI HAS RESIGNED FROM BOARD , EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; VACANT BOARD SEAT WILL NOT BE REPLACED; 09/05/2018 – CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE INC CHEF.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.74, REV VIEW $1.42 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE INC CHEF.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.69 TO $0.78

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $439,525 activity.

More notable recent Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amarin to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results and Host Conference Call on July 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for May 29, 2019 : AMD, TVIX, AMRN, CARA, QQQ, AAPL – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amarin to Present at the 2019 BMO Prescription For Success Healthcare Conference – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “9 After-Hours Stock Movers Tanking After Big News Reactions – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rebuttal To A Bearish Article About Amarin – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold AMRN shares while 32 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 143.88 million shares or 3.00% more from 139.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bancorp invested 0% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Missouri-based Amer Century has invested 0% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Gsa Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership reported 33,888 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 0% or 6,354 shares. Mackenzie Financial has 0% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Polar Cap Llp invested in 450,000 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt LP invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Artisan Ptnrs Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 97,900 shares. Kazazian Asset Management reported 14,436 shares. Daiwa Group Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Crosspoint Strategies Lc stated it has 76,172 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 12,489 shares. Johnson Group has 0% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 500 shares. Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 76,133 shares in its portfolio. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda holds 0.08% or 11,024 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold CHEF shares while 58 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 24.34 million shares or 2.92% less from 25.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF). Glenmede Com Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.75% or 3.83 million shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 17,638 shares. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF). Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Company reported 31,699 shares. 82,269 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc. Mackenzie Financial Corporation invested in 97,874 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Us Retail Bank De owns 0.01% invested in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) for 78,898 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 30,345 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Manufacturers Life The has 0% invested in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF). Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.01% in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) or 175,934 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF). Prudential Fincl invested in 37,028 shares. Dana Advsrs reported 50,646 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

More notable recent The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “James Beard Award-Winning Chef, Ashley Christensen, to Open New Restaurant Concept at Parkside Town Commons – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Millennials Consider This Their Top Financial Mistake – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NaturalShrimp, Inc. Attends One of Nation’s Prestigious Restaurant Tradeshows – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Chefs’ Warehouse to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results on July 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Prices of cardamom, Queen of Spices, soar as wild weather wipes Indian production – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.