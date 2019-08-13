Chefs Warehouse Ho (CHEF) Share Price Rose While Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding by $17.85 Million; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Valuation Declined, Highvista Strategies Boosted by $509,600 Its Position

Highvista Strategies Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 34.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 11,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, up from 8,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $427.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $4.72 during the last trading session, reaching $164.03. About 21.51 million shares traded or 3.66% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba And Cainiao To Invest $1.38 Billion In Chinese Express Delivery Company ZTO — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Carmaker Seeks More Than $1.6 Billion (Correct); 02/04/2018 – Alibaba buys out Chinese food delivery app; 16/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed Cambricon starts financing round at CNY 12 billion valuation, sources say; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial executive chairman Lucy Peng steps down to focus on Lazada – SCMP; 07/03/2018 – Jonathan Cheng: South China Morning Post, citing S. Korean sources: N. Korea may propose sending Kim Yo Jong to Washington for; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after Alibaba-led funding; 28/05/2018 – ALI HEALTH TO BUY ASSETS FROM ALIBABA UNIT FOR HK$10.6B

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Chefs Warehouse Ho (CHEF) by 13.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 575,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.83% . The institutional investor held 3.83 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.93 million, down from 4.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Chefs Warehouse Ho for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $37.86. About 94,424 shares traded. The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) has risen 34.82% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CHEF News: 09/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse Sees FY18 Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 78c; 11/05/2018 – Elk Creek Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in Chefs’ Warehouse; 20/04/2018 – The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. Announces Change to Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – CHEFS” WAREHOUSE SEES FY ADJ PROFORMA EPS 69C TO 78C, EST. 74C; 09/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 09/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse Sees FY18 EPS 68c-EPS 77c; 19/03/2018 – Food and Wine: Exclusive: Here Are All the Chefs in ‘Chef’s Table: Pastry’; 09/05/2018 – CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE INC CHEF.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.74, REV VIEW $1.42 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE INC CHEF.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.4 BLN TO $1.44 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Bamco Inc. Exits Position in Chefs’ Warehouse

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $29,874 activity.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04 billion and $15.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Finl Bksh (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 62,409 shares to 1.63M shares, valued at $94.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK) by 23,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.36 million shares, and has risen its stake in Staar Surgical Co (NASDAQ:STAA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold CHEF shares while 58 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 24.34 million shares or 2.92% less from 25.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Company accumulated 0.01% or 102,325 shares. Moody Savings Bank Trust Division has 124 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 95,907 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prtn Inc owns 1,833 shares. Ameriprise reported 338,512 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dana Inv Advsr Inc holds 0.07% or 50,646 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs holds 7,537 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dorsey Wright Associate accumulated 315 shares or 0% of the stock. Comerica Retail Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) for 52,467 shares. New York-based Paradigm Asset Management Communications Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF). Lord Abbett Com Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Company reported 82,269 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 95,327 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 8,615 shares.

