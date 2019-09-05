Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Since Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) and The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheetah Mobile Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 1.54 2.12 The Trade Desk Inc. 222 19.57 N/A 1.92 137.07

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. The Trade Desk Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Cheetah Mobile Inc. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of The Trade Desk Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cheetah Mobile Inc. and The Trade Desk Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheetah Mobile Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Trade Desk Inc. 0.00% 24.4% 9.1%

Liquidity

3.3 and 3.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cheetah Mobile Inc. Its rival The Trade Desk Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Cheetah Mobile Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than The Trade Desk Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Cheetah Mobile Inc. and The Trade Desk Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheetah Mobile Inc. 2 0 0 1.00 The Trade Desk Inc. 1 1 2 2.50

$4.35 is Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 1.64%. The Trade Desk Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $231 average target price and a -5.22% potential downside. Based on the results shown earlier, Cheetah Mobile Inc. is looking more favorable than The Trade Desk Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.4% of Cheetah Mobile Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.1% of The Trade Desk Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 16.14% of Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of The Trade Desk Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cheetah Mobile Inc. -1.81% -9.44% -47.42% -50.53% -60.24% -46.64% The Trade Desk Inc. 6.01% 12.64% 19.03% 88.01% 206.32% 126.87%

For the past year Cheetah Mobile Inc. had bearish trend while The Trade Desk Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

The Trade Desk Inc. beats Cheetah Mobile Inc. on 11 of the 12 factors.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates a platform that offers mobile and personal computer (PC) applications for its users and global content promotional channels. The companyÂ’s suite of utility applications optimizes mobile and PC Internet system performance and provides real time protection against known and unknown security threats. Its mobile and PC applications for users include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; CM Security, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a safe Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser; CM Launcher, a secure launcher that offers acceleration, secure protection, and stylish wallpapers, as well as automatically organizes mobile applications based on personal behavior; Photo Grid, a photo collage application that allows users to create professional looking collages of photos through an intuitive interface for mobile devices; CM Locker, a lightweight lock screen; and Duba Anti-virus, an Internet security application for PC and mobile devices. The company also offers content-driven applications comprising Live.me, a live video streaming application; and News Republic, a global mobile news service operator, as well as various products, which include mobile advertising publishing; mobile advertising platform; Duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; Web and mobile games publishing; and cloud-based data analytics engines. It serves direct advertisers, including mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.