Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tableau Software Inc. (NYSE:DATA)

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) and Tableau Software Inc. (NYSE:DATA) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheetah Mobile Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 1.54 2.12 Tableau Software Inc. 142 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cheetah Mobile Inc. and Tableau Software Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cheetah Mobile Inc. and Tableau Software Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheetah Mobile Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tableau Software Inc. 0.00% -12.1% -7.4%

Volatility and Risk

Cheetah Mobile Inc. is 114.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.14 beta. Competitively, Tableau Software Inc.’s beta is 1.47 which is 47.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cheetah Mobile Inc. are 3.3 and 3.3. Competitively, Tableau Software Inc. has 2.6 and 2.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tableau Software Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Cheetah Mobile Inc. and Tableau Software Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheetah Mobile Inc. 2 0 0 1.00 Tableau Software Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s consensus target price is $4.35, while its potential upside is 10.13%. On the other hand, Tableau Software Inc.’s potential downside is -8.97% and its consensus target price is $154.33. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Cheetah Mobile Inc. seems more appealing than Tableau Software Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cheetah Mobile Inc. and Tableau Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.4% and 98.77% respectively. Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s share held by insiders are 16.14%. Comparatively, 0.8% are Tableau Software Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cheetah Mobile Inc. -1.81% -9.44% -47.42% -50.53% -60.24% -46.64% Tableau Software Inc. -3.64% 0.84% 40.41% 32.37% 65.93% 41.27%

For the past year Cheetah Mobile Inc. has -46.64% weaker performance while Tableau Software Inc. has 41.27% stronger performance.

Summary

Cheetah Mobile Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Tableau Software Inc.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates a platform that offers mobile and personal computer (PC) applications for its users and global content promotional channels. The companyÂ’s suite of utility applications optimizes mobile and PC Internet system performance and provides real time protection against known and unknown security threats. Its mobile and PC applications for users include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; CM Security, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a safe Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser; CM Launcher, a secure launcher that offers acceleration, secure protection, and stylish wallpapers, as well as automatically organizes mobile applications based on personal behavior; Photo Grid, a photo collage application that allows users to create professional looking collages of photos through an intuitive interface for mobile devices; CM Locker, a lightweight lock screen; and Duba Anti-virus, an Internet security application for PC and mobile devices. The company also offers content-driven applications comprising Live.me, a live video streaming application; and News Republic, a global mobile news service operator, as well as various products, which include mobile advertising publishing; mobile advertising platform; Duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; Web and mobile games publishing; and cloud-based data analytics engines. It serves direct advertisers, including mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Tableau Software, Inc. provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data independently; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to improve the dissemination of information across an organization and promote improved decision-making. The company also provides Tableau Online, a hosted SaaS version of Tableau Server; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform that allows users of various backgrounds, such as bloggers, journalists, researchers, and government workers to visualize public data on their Websites. In addition, it offers Vizable that turns data into graphs, as well as allows it to be shared from an iPad; Live Query Engine, which interprets abstract queries generated by VizQL into syntax understandable by popular database systems; In-Memory data engine that allows to analyze large amounts of data independently of database systems; and maintenance and support, training, and professional services. The company serves organizations in various industries, including business services, energy and telecommunications, financial services, life sciences and healthcare, manufacturing and technology, media and entertainment, public sector, education, retail, consumer, and distribution industries. It sells its products directly, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as technology vendors, resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and independent software vendor partners in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Tableau Software, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.