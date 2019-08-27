Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET)

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) and Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheetah Mobile Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 1.54 2.12 Safe-T Group Ltd 2 1.98 N/A -8.92 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Cheetah Mobile Inc. and Safe-T Group Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheetah Mobile Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Safe-T Group Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Cheetah Mobile Inc. and Safe-T Group Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheetah Mobile Inc. 2 0 0 1.00 Safe-T Group Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s upside potential is 12.69% at a $4.35 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cheetah Mobile Inc. and Safe-T Group Ltd are owned by institutional investors at 16.4% and 12.77% respectively. About 16.14% of Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 4.6% are Safe-T Group Ltd’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cheetah Mobile Inc. -1.81% -9.44% -47.42% -50.53% -60.24% -46.64% Safe-T Group Ltd -10.5% -29.65% -50.81% -57.84% 0% -59.26%

For the past year Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Safe-T Group Ltd.

Summary

Cheetah Mobile Inc. beats Safe-T Group Ltd on 6 of the 7 factors.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates a platform that offers mobile and personal computer (PC) applications for its users and global content promotional channels. The companyÂ’s suite of utility applications optimizes mobile and PC Internet system performance and provides real time protection against known and unknown security threats. Its mobile and PC applications for users include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; CM Security, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a safe Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser; CM Launcher, a secure launcher that offers acceleration, secure protection, and stylish wallpapers, as well as automatically organizes mobile applications based on personal behavior; Photo Grid, a photo collage application that allows users to create professional looking collages of photos through an intuitive interface for mobile devices; CM Locker, a lightweight lock screen; and Duba Anti-virus, an Internet security application for PC and mobile devices. The company also offers content-driven applications comprising Live.me, a live video streaming application; and News Republic, a global mobile news service operator, as well as various products, which include mobile advertising publishing; mobile advertising platform; Duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; Web and mobile games publishing; and cloud-based data analytics engines. It serves direct advertisers, including mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Safe-T Group Ltd provides security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud. It serves customers in healthcare, financial services, insurance, retail, manufacturing, law firms, and defense and law enforcement industries, as well as governments and education institutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.