Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM)’s Financial Results Comparing With QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB)

As Application Software companies, Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheetah Mobile Inc. 6 0.00 N/A 1.54 3.82 QAD Inc. 32 2.25 N/A 0.49 67.35

Table 1 highlights Cheetah Mobile Inc. and QAD Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. QAD Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Cheetah Mobile Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Cheetah Mobile Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QAD Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cheetah Mobile Inc. and QAD Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheetah Mobile Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% QAD Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cheetah Mobile Inc. and QAD Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheetah Mobile Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 QAD Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 61.11% and an $5.8 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cheetah Mobile Inc. and QAD Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.7% and 11.32%. About 16.14% of Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 76.61% of QAD Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cheetah Mobile Inc. 0% -5.93% -16.86% -35.21% -51.45% -3.93% QAD Inc. -2.14% 7.14% 9.09% -24.23% 7.07% 11.83%

For the past year Cheetah Mobile Inc. has -3.93% weaker performance while QAD Inc. has 11.83% stronger performance.

Summary

QAD Inc. beats Cheetah Mobile Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates a platform that offers mobile and personal computer (PC) applications for its users and global content promotional channels. The companyÂ’s suite of utility applications optimizes mobile and PC Internet system performance and provides real time protection against known and unknown security threats. Its mobile and PC applications for users include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; CM Security, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a safe Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser; CM Launcher, a secure launcher that offers acceleration, secure protection, and stylish wallpapers, as well as automatically organizes mobile applications based on personal behavior; Photo Grid, a photo collage application that allows users to create professional looking collages of photos through an intuitive interface for mobile devices; CM Locker, a lightweight lock screen; and Duba Anti-virus, an Internet security application for PC and mobile devices. The company also offers content-driven applications comprising Live.me, a live video streaming application; and News Republic, a global mobile news service operator, as well as various products, which include mobile advertising publishing; mobile advertising platform; Duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; Web and mobile games publishing; and cloud-based data analytics engines. It serves direct advertisers, including mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.