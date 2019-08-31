Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM)’s Financial Results Comparing With NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

We will be comparing the differences between Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) and NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheetah Mobile Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 1.54 2.12 NIC Inc. 17 4.02 N/A 0.81 22.34

Table 1 demonstrates Cheetah Mobile Inc. and NIC Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. NIC Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Cheetah Mobile Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cheetah Mobile Inc. and NIC Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheetah Mobile Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% NIC Inc. 0.00% 25.9% 16.8%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.14 shows that Cheetah Mobile Inc. is 114.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, NIC Inc. has beta of 1 which is 0.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

3.3 and 3.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cheetah Mobile Inc. Its rival NIC Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Cheetah Mobile Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NIC Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cheetah Mobile Inc. and NIC Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheetah Mobile Inc. 2 0 0 1.00 NIC Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s average price target is $4.35, while its potential upside is 10.13%. NIC Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21 average price target and a 0.86% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, Cheetah Mobile Inc. is looking more favorable than NIC Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cheetah Mobile Inc. and NIC Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.4% and 91% respectively. Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 16.14%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3% of NIC Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cheetah Mobile Inc. -1.81% -9.44% -47.42% -50.53% -60.24% -46.64% NIC Inc. 3.24% 12.95% 5.47% 28.11% 13.02% 45.35%

For the past year Cheetah Mobile Inc. had bearish trend while NIC Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

NIC Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates a platform that offers mobile and personal computer (PC) applications for its users and global content promotional channels. The companyÂ’s suite of utility applications optimizes mobile and PC Internet system performance and provides real time protection against known and unknown security threats. Its mobile and PC applications for users include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; CM Security, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a safe Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser; CM Launcher, a secure launcher that offers acceleration, secure protection, and stylish wallpapers, as well as automatically organizes mobile applications based on personal behavior; Photo Grid, a photo collage application that allows users to create professional looking collages of photos through an intuitive interface for mobile devices; CM Locker, a lightweight lock screen; and Duba Anti-virus, an Internet security application for PC and mobile devices. The company also offers content-driven applications comprising Live.me, a live video streaming application; and News Republic, a global mobile news service operator, as well as various products, which include mobile advertising publishing; mobile advertising platform; Duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; Web and mobile games publishing; and cloud-based data analytics engines. It serves direct advertisers, including mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

NIC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The companyÂ’s Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. Its portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; vehicle title, lien, and registration; motor vehicle inspections; temporary vehicle tags; driverÂ’s license renewal; hunting and fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. The companyÂ’s software & services business provides software development and payment processing services to state and local governments, as well as federal agencies. In addition, it develops and manages the pre-employment screening program for motor carriers using transaction-based business model. Further, the company offers consulting, application development, and portal management services to governments. NIC Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Olathe, Kansas.