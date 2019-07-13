Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Luxoft Holding Inc. (NYSE:LXFT)

As Application Software businesses, Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) and Luxoft Holding Inc. (NYSE:LXFT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheetah Mobile Inc. 6 0.00 N/A 1.54 3.82 Luxoft Holding Inc. 57 2.21 N/A 1.23 47.02

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cheetah Mobile Inc. and Luxoft Holding Inc. Luxoft Holding Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Cheetah Mobile Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Luxoft Holding Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheetah Mobile Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Luxoft Holding Inc. 0.00% 8.6% 6.8%

Volatility and Risk

Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 130.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.3 beta. Luxoft Holding Inc. has a 2.33 beta and it is 133.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

3 and 3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cheetah Mobile Inc. Its rival Luxoft Holding Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.8 and 3.7 respectively. Luxoft Holding Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Cheetah Mobile Inc. and Luxoft Holding Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheetah Mobile Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Luxoft Holding Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s upside potential is 60.22% at a $5.8 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Luxoft Holding Inc. is $59, which is potential 0.02% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Cheetah Mobile Inc. seems more appealing than Luxoft Holding Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cheetah Mobile Inc. and Luxoft Holding Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.7% and 0% respectively. About 16.14% of Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.33% are Luxoft Holding Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cheetah Mobile Inc. 0% -5.93% -16.86% -35.21% -51.45% -3.93% Luxoft Holding Inc. -1.54% -1.99% -0.98% 36.27% 36.82% 89.35%

For the past year Cheetah Mobile Inc. has -3.93% weaker performance while Luxoft Holding Inc. has 89.35% stronger performance.

Summary

Luxoft Holding Inc. beats Cheetah Mobile Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates a platform that offers mobile and personal computer (PC) applications for its users and global content promotional channels. The companyÂ’s suite of utility applications optimizes mobile and PC Internet system performance and provides real time protection against known and unknown security threats. Its mobile and PC applications for users include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; CM Security, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a safe Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser; CM Launcher, a secure launcher that offers acceleration, secure protection, and stylish wallpapers, as well as automatically organizes mobile applications based on personal behavior; Photo Grid, a photo collage application that allows users to create professional looking collages of photos through an intuitive interface for mobile devices; CM Locker, a lightweight lock screen; and Duba Anti-virus, an Internet security application for PC and mobile devices. The company also offers content-driven applications comprising Live.me, a live video streaming application; and News Republic, a global mobile news service operator, as well as various products, which include mobile advertising publishing; mobile advertising platform; Duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; Web and mobile games publishing; and cloud-based data analytics engines. It serves direct advertisers, including mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Luxoft Holding, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software development services and IT solutions to multinational corporations primarily in Europe and the United States. It offers application software development, software architecture design, performance engineering, optimization and testing, process consulting, and software quality assurance services; functional specification and mock-up, product design, engineering, automated testing, maintenance, support, and performance engineering services; and IT strategy, software engineering process, and data security consulting services. The companyÂ’s products and platforms include Teora, a suite of developer tools designed to enable automotive human machine interface (HMI) developers build the logic of their user interface; Populus, a tool chain for HMI design and development, and the deployment of automotive user interfaces for distributed embedded systems; and AllView, a user-experience demonstrator that links instrument cluster, head unit, head-up display, and mobile devices. It serves financial services, automotive and transport, travel and aviation, technology, telecom, healthcare and pharmaceutical, energy, and other industries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.