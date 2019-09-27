Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX)

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) and Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheetah Mobile Inc. 4 -30.02 28.02M 1.54 2.12 Creative Realities Inc. 2 0.00 2.59M -2.42 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cheetah Mobile Inc. and Creative Realities Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Cheetah Mobile Inc. and Creative Realities Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheetah Mobile Inc. 749,478,414.38% 0% 0% Creative Realities Inc. 138,866,548.71% -130.2% -38.5%

Risk & Volatility

Cheetah Mobile Inc. is 114.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.14 beta. Creative Realities Inc. has a 1.25 beta and it is 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cheetah Mobile Inc. are 3.3 and 3.3. Competitively, Creative Realities Inc. has 0.7 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Creative Realities Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Cheetah Mobile Inc. and Creative Realities Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheetah Mobile Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Creative Realities Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cheetah Mobile Inc. has a -20.55% downside potential and a consensus price target of $2.9.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cheetah Mobile Inc. and Creative Realities Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.4% and 19.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 16.14% of Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Creative Realities Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cheetah Mobile Inc. -1.81% -9.44% -47.42% -50.53% -60.24% -46.64% Creative Realities Inc. -1.29% 3.14% 2.61% -4.56% -67.38% 0.88%

For the past year Cheetah Mobile Inc. had bearish trend while Creative Realities Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cheetah Mobile Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors Creative Realities Inc.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates a platform that offers mobile and personal computer (PC) applications for its users and global content promotional channels. The companyÂ’s suite of utility applications optimizes mobile and PC Internet system performance and provides real time protection against known and unknown security threats. Its mobile and PC applications for users include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; CM Security, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a safe Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser; CM Launcher, a secure launcher that offers acceleration, secure protection, and stylish wallpapers, as well as automatically organizes mobile applications based on personal behavior; Photo Grid, a photo collage application that allows users to create professional looking collages of photos through an intuitive interface for mobile devices; CM Locker, a lightweight lock screen; and Duba Anti-virus, an Internet security application for PC and mobile devices. The company also offers content-driven applications comprising Live.me, a live video streaming application; and News Republic, a global mobile news service operator, as well as various products, which include mobile advertising publishing; mobile advertising platform; Duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; Web and mobile games publishing; and cloud-based data analytics engines. It serves direct advertisers, including mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, luxury and other individual retail brands, digital out-of-home companies, advertising networks, outdoor clients, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides consulting, experience design, content development and production, software development, engineering, implementation, and field services; software licenses; and maintenance and support services related to its software, managed systems, and solutions. The company sells its solutions to the hospitality, branded retail, automotive, food service, and retail healthcare industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Creative Realities, Inc. is a subsidiary of Slipstream Communications, LLC.