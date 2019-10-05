Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN)

Both Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) and Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheetah Mobile Inc. 4 -29.37 28.02M 1.54 2.12 Cision Ltd. 7 0.21 90.88M -0.10 0.00

Demonstrates Cheetah Mobile Inc. and Cision Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheetah Mobile Inc. 729,687,500.00% 0% 0% Cision Ltd. 1,262,222,222.22% -3.5% -0.6%

Volatility & Risk

Cheetah Mobile Inc. has a 2.14 beta, while its volatility is 114.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Cision Ltd. on the other hand, has 0.61 beta which makes it 39.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cision Ltd. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Cheetah Mobile Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cision Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Cheetah Mobile Inc. and Cision Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheetah Mobile Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Cision Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

$2.9 is Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -22.87%. Cision Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $14 consensus price target and a 85.92% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Cision Ltd. is looking more favorable than Cheetah Mobile Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cheetah Mobile Inc. and Cision Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 16.4% and 54.4% respectively. About 16.14% of Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.3% are Cision Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cheetah Mobile Inc. -1.81% -9.44% -47.42% -50.53% -60.24% -46.64% Cision Ltd. -1.61% -8.86% -12.62% -13.42% -31.06% -11.2%

For the past year Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Cision Ltd.

Summary

On 8 of the 13 factors Cision Ltd. beats Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates a platform that offers mobile and personal computer (PC) applications for its users and global content promotional channels. The companyÂ’s suite of utility applications optimizes mobile and PC Internet system performance and provides real time protection against known and unknown security threats. Its mobile and PC applications for users include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; CM Security, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a safe Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser; CM Launcher, a secure launcher that offers acceleration, secure protection, and stylish wallpapers, as well as automatically organizes mobile applications based on personal behavior; Photo Grid, a photo collage application that allows users to create professional looking collages of photos through an intuitive interface for mobile devices; CM Locker, a lightweight lock screen; and Duba Anti-virus, an Internet security application for PC and mobile devices. The company also offers content-driven applications comprising Live.me, a live video streaming application; and News Republic, a global mobile news service operator, as well as various products, which include mobile advertising publishing; mobile advertising platform; Duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; Web and mobile games publishing; and cloud-based data analytics engines. It serves direct advertisers, including mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts. The company also provides PR Newswire that offers wire distribution services, as well as a suite of products and services for investor relations (IR) professionals, including distribution for earnings and other material news, Webcasts and conference calls, IR Website hosting, and virtual investor conferences; iReach, WebMax, and PRWeb products to distribute shorter releases with Web-focused delivery and search engine discovery; iContact, a cloud-based e-mail and social marketing software application to create, publish, and distribute professional-quality emails; and Gorkana and Help a Reporter Out technologies, as well as multimedia content and broadcast distribution services. In addition, it offers media monitoring software that tracks and monitors content on digital, print, social, and broadcast sources. Further, the company enables its customers to assess media coverage by collecting and analyzing data and metrics on audience engagement, campaign reach and effectiveness, sentiment, and competitive benchmarking to quantify campaign results of earned media strategies, as well as provides data-driven insights that inform the creation of future campaigns and marketing investment. Cision Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. Cision Ltd. is a subsidiary of GTCR Canyon Holdings Cayman L.P.