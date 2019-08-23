Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM)’s Financial Results Comparing With BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR)

Both Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) and BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheetah Mobile Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 1.54 2.12 BSQUARE Corporation 2 0.25 N/A -1.11 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheetah Mobile Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BSQUARE Corporation 0.00% -67.8% -40.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.14 beta indicates that Cheetah Mobile Inc. is 114.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, BSQUARE Corporation has a 1.83 beta which is 83.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor BSQUARE Corporation are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. Cheetah Mobile Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BSQUARE Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheetah Mobile Inc. 2 0 0 1.00 BSQUARE Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s consensus price target is $4.35, while its potential upside is 8.75%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.4% of Cheetah Mobile Inc. shares and 31% of BSQUARE Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 16.14% of Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 4.9% are BSQUARE Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cheetah Mobile Inc. -1.81% -9.44% -47.42% -50.53% -60.24% -46.64% BSQUARE Corporation 5% 6.78% -37% -40.86% -45.22% -18.71%

For the past year Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than BSQUARE Corporation.

Summary

Cheetah Mobile Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors BSQUARE Corporation.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates a platform that offers mobile and personal computer (PC) applications for its users and global content promotional channels. The companyÂ’s suite of utility applications optimizes mobile and PC Internet system performance and provides real time protection against known and unknown security threats. Its mobile and PC applications for users include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; CM Security, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a safe Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser; CM Launcher, a secure launcher that offers acceleration, secure protection, and stylish wallpapers, as well as automatically organizes mobile applications based on personal behavior; Photo Grid, a photo collage application that allows users to create professional looking collages of photos through an intuitive interface for mobile devices; CM Locker, a lightweight lock screen; and Duba Anti-virus, an Internet security application for PC and mobile devices. The company also offers content-driven applications comprising Live.me, a live video streaming application; and News Republic, a global mobile news service operator, as well as various products, which include mobile advertising publishing; mobile advertising platform; Duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; Web and mobile games publishing; and cloud-based data analytics engines. It serves direct advertisers, including mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Asia, and Europe. Its software products include HTML5 rendering engine that is based on the open-source WebKit platform and facilitates device makers to create applications and user interfaces for their devices; and TestQuest 10, a software testing automation tool. The company also offers DataV software Services, such as integration with enterprise databases; integration with internal enterprise systems; integration with external public or third-party data sources; custom application development; management of customer cloud instances hosting DataV software; training; and software integration on remote devices. In addition, it provides engineering services, such as architectural and system design; software design and development; platform development systems integration; application, middleware, and multimedia software development; quality assurance and testing; device solution strategy consulting; technical support; implementation; and test automation engineering and consulting services. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and corporate enterprises, as well as silicon vendors and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.