Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) and Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheetah Mobile Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 1.54 2.12 Brightcove Inc. 10 2.44 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cheetah Mobile Inc. and Brightcove Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cheetah Mobile Inc. and Brightcove Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheetah Mobile Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Brightcove Inc. 0.00% -26% -12.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.14 beta means Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s volatility is 114.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Brightcove Inc.’s beta is 0.86 which is 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.3. On the competitive side is, Brightcove Inc. which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Cheetah Mobile Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Brightcove Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Cheetah Mobile Inc. and Brightcove Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheetah Mobile Inc. 2 0 0 1.00 Brightcove Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Cheetah Mobile Inc. is $4.35, with potential upside of 17.89%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.4% of Cheetah Mobile Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 85.4% of Brightcove Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 16.14% of Cheetah Mobile Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Brightcove Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cheetah Mobile Inc. -1.81% -9.44% -47.42% -50.53% -60.24% -46.64% Brightcove Inc. 6.67% 19.54% 25.18% 63.89% 47.69% 77.27%

For the past year Cheetah Mobile Inc. had bearish trend while Brightcove Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Cheetah Mobile Inc. beats Brightcove Inc.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates a platform that offers mobile and personal computer (PC) applications for its users and global content promotional channels. The companyÂ’s suite of utility applications optimizes mobile and PC Internet system performance and provides real time protection against known and unknown security threats. Its mobile and PC applications for users include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; CM Security, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a safe Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser; CM Launcher, a secure launcher that offers acceleration, secure protection, and stylish wallpapers, as well as automatically organizes mobile applications based on personal behavior; Photo Grid, a photo collage application that allows users to create professional looking collages of photos through an intuitive interface for mobile devices; CM Locker, a lightweight lock screen; and Duba Anti-virus, an Internet security application for PC and mobile devices. The company also offers content-driven applications comprising Live.me, a live video streaming application; and News Republic, a global mobile news service operator, as well as various products, which include mobile advertising publishing; mobile advertising platform; Duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; Web and mobile games publishing; and cloud-based data analytics engines. It serves direct advertisers, including mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. The company primarily offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its Video Cloud platform offers various features and functionalities, such as uploading and encoding, content management, video player technology, multi-platform video experiences, live video streaming, distribution and syndication, social media, advertising and monetization, and analytics. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service with various features and functionalities, including file support, quality and control, platform and security, and account and integration; Once, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service, which addresses the limitations of traditional online video ad insertion technology; and Perform, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences. In addition, it offers Gallery, a cloud-based service that enables customers to create and publish video portals; Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies designed to address the needs of marketers to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; and Lift, a solution to defeat ad blockers, optimize ad delivery, and deliver a TV-like viewing experience across connected platforms. Further, the company provides account management, professional services, support, and online and onsite training services. Brightcove Inc. offers its solutions to media companies, broadcasters, publishers, brands, and corporations, as well as governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and other regions. The company was formerly known as Video Marketplace, Inc. and changed its name to Brightcove Inc. in March 2005. Brightcove Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.