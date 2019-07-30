Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Amber Road Inc. (NYSE:AMBR)

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) and Amber Road Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheetah Mobile Inc. 6 0.00 N/A 1.54 3.82 Amber Road Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cheetah Mobile Inc. and Amber Road Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cheetah Mobile Inc. and Amber Road Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheetah Mobile Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Amber Road Inc. 0.00% -50.7% -14.5%

Volatility & Risk

Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s current beta is 2.3 and it happens to be 130.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Amber Road Inc.’s 0.4 beta is the reason why it is 60.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cheetah Mobile Inc. are 3 and 3. Competitively, Amber Road Inc. has 0.6 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amber Road Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cheetah Mobile Inc. and Amber Road Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheetah Mobile Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Amber Road Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cheetah Mobile Inc. has an average price target of $5.8, and a 76.29% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cheetah Mobile Inc. and Amber Road Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.7% and 81.4% respectively. About 16.14% of Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9% are Amber Road Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cheetah Mobile Inc. 0% -5.93% -16.86% -35.21% -51.45% -3.93% Amber Road Inc. 33.78% 45.51% 42.78% 48% 38.06% 57.35%

For the past year Cheetah Mobile Inc. had bearish trend while Amber Road Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cheetah Mobile Inc. beats Amber Road Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates a platform that offers mobile and personal computer (PC) applications for its users and global content promotional channels. The companyÂ’s suite of utility applications optimizes mobile and PC Internet system performance and provides real time protection against known and unknown security threats. Its mobile and PC applications for users include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; CM Security, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a safe Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser; CM Launcher, a secure launcher that offers acceleration, secure protection, and stylish wallpapers, as well as automatically organizes mobile applications based on personal behavior; Photo Grid, a photo collage application that allows users to create professional looking collages of photos through an intuitive interface for mobile devices; CM Locker, a lightweight lock screen; and Duba Anti-virus, an Internet security application for PC and mobile devices. The company also offers content-driven applications comprising Live.me, a live video streaming application; and News Republic, a global mobile news service operator, as well as various products, which include mobile advertising publishing; mobile advertising platform; Duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; Web and mobile games publishing; and cloud-based data analytics engines. It serves direct advertisers, including mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Amber Road, Inc. provides cloud-based global trade management (GTM) solutions in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s GTM solutions include modules for logistics contract and rate management; supply chain visibility and event management; international trade compliance; and global knowledge trade content database, supply chain collaboration with overseas factories and vendors, and duty management solutions to importers and exporters, nonvessel owning common carriers (resellers), and ocean carriers. It provides its solution to various industries, including chemical/pharmaceutical, high technology/electronics, industrial/manufacturing, logistics, oil and gas, and retail/apparel through a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Management Dynamics Inc. and changed its name to Amber Road, Inc. in 2011. Amber Road, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.