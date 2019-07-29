Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM)’s Financial Results Comparing With AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH)

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) and AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheetah Mobile Inc. 6 0.00 N/A 1.54 3.82 AGM Group Holdings Inc. 21 109.80 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cheetah Mobile Inc. and AGM Group Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheetah Mobile Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AGM Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Inc. and AGM Group Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheetah Mobile Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 AGM Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 69.59% for Cheetah Mobile Inc. with consensus target price of $5.8.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 22.7% of Cheetah Mobile Inc. shares and 0.49% of AGM Group Holdings Inc. shares. Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s share held by insiders are 16.14%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 60.57% of AGM Group Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cheetah Mobile Inc. 0% -5.93% -16.86% -35.21% -51.45% -3.93% AGM Group Holdings Inc. -8.9% -23.51% -40.41% -58.88% 0% -42.95%

For the past year Cheetah Mobile Inc. has stronger performance than AGM Group Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Cheetah Mobile Inc. beats AGM Group Holdings Inc.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates a platform that offers mobile and personal computer (PC) applications for its users and global content promotional channels. The companyÂ’s suite of utility applications optimizes mobile and PC Internet system performance and provides real time protection against known and unknown security threats. Its mobile and PC applications for users include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; CM Security, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a safe Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser; CM Launcher, a secure launcher that offers acceleration, secure protection, and stylish wallpapers, as well as automatically organizes mobile applications based on personal behavior; Photo Grid, a photo collage application that allows users to create professional looking collages of photos through an intuitive interface for mobile devices; CM Locker, a lightweight lock screen; and Duba Anti-virus, an Internet security application for PC and mobile devices. The company also offers content-driven applications comprising Live.me, a live video streaming application; and News Republic, a global mobile news service operator, as well as various products, which include mobile advertising publishing; mobile advertising platform; Duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; Web and mobile games publishing; and cloud-based data analytics engines. It serves direct advertisers, including mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

AGM Group Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on providing financial technology services to brokers and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. It offers online trading platform application, and computer program technical support and solution service; trading services for foreign exchange, precious metals, and oil spot contracts; and program trading application technology and management services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.