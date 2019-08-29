Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) Reaches $3.90 After 7.00% Down Move; Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fund (JPC)’s Sentiment Is 1.25

The stock of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.0754 during the last trading session, reaching $3.9046. About 282,691 shares traded. Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) has declined 60.24% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCM News: 21/03/2018 – Cheetah Mobile Robots Steal the Show at Al-themed 321 Conference; 21/05/2018 – Cheetah Mobile 1Q EPS 7c; 13/03/2018 – CHEETAH MOBILE INC – BOARD HAS APPOINTED NING ZHANG, TIANYANG ZHAO AND Yl MA EACH AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 13/03/2018 – Cheetah Mobile: CEO Fu Sheng Will Succeed Lei as Chairman; 09/05/2018 – Cheetah Mobile Boosts Traffic Quality & ROI on Ad Spend With Protected Media’s Ad Fraud Detection & Prevention; 23/03/2018 – Cheetah Digital Garners Praise in The Relevancy Group’s The Relevancy Ring – ESP Buyer’s Guide 2018; 13/03/2018 Cheetah Mobile Announces Changes to the Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – CHEETAH MOBILE INC – JUN LEI HAS TENDERED HIS RESIGNATION AS CHAIRMAN AND A MEMBER OF BOARD; 13/03/2018 – Cheetah Mobile Board Now Consists of Eleven Members, Six of Whom Are Independent; 25/03/2018 – Cheetah Mobile stops operating unmanned snack stands, to sell equipment for cash, sources sayThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $564.27 million company. It was reported on Aug, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $3.63 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CMCM worth $39.50M less.

Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fund (JPC) investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.50, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 35 investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 28 sold and reduced their holdings in Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fund. The investment managers in our database now possess: 11.61 million shares, down from 12.57 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fund in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 10 Reduced: 18 Increased: 24 New Position: 11.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates a platform that offers mobile and personal computer applications for its users and global content promotional channels. The company has market cap of $564.27 million. The companyÂ’s suite of utility applications optimizes mobile and PC Internet system performance and provides real time protection against known and unknown security threats. It has a 2.54 P/E ratio. The Company’s mobile and PC applications for users include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; CM Security, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a safe Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser; CM Launcher, a secure launcher that offers acceleration, secure protection, and stylish wallpapers, as well as automatically organizes mobile applications based on personal behavior; Photo Grid, a photo collage application that allows users to create professional looking collages of photos through an intuitive interface for mobile devices; CM Locker, a lightweight lock screen; and Duba Anti-virus, an Internet security application for PC and mobile devices.

Among 2 analysts covering Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cheetah Mobile has $5.8 highest and $2.9000 lowest target. $4.35’s average target is 11.41% above currents $3.9046 stock price. Cheetah Mobile had 5 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research maintained Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Macquarie Research has “Sell” rating and $5.8 target.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The company has market cap of $1.03 billion. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Orinda Asset Management Llc holds 6.56% of its portfolio in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund for 300,416 shares. Ota Financial Group L.P. owns 117,556 shares or 1.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, E&G Advisors Lp has 0.74% invested in the company for 175,500 shares. The Georgia-based Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv has invested 0.61% in the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 202,650 shares.