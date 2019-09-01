Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) and Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Contrasting side by side

Both Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) and Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheetah Mobile Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 1.54 2.12 Upland Software Inc. 43 5.23 N/A -0.77 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Cheetah Mobile Inc. and Upland Software Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Cheetah Mobile Inc. and Upland Software Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheetah Mobile Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Upland Software Inc. 0.00% -17.7% -3.8%

Risk and Volatility

Cheetah Mobile Inc. has a 2.14 beta, while its volatility is 114.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Upland Software Inc. is 44.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.56 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cheetah Mobile Inc. are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Its competitor Upland Software Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Cheetah Mobile Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Upland Software Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Cheetah Mobile Inc. and Upland Software Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheetah Mobile Inc. 2 0 0 1.00 Upland Software Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Cheetah Mobile Inc. has an average price target of $4.35, and a 10.13% upside potential. Meanwhile, Upland Software Inc.’s average price target is $49.25, while its potential upside is 29.61%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Upland Software Inc. seems more appealing than Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cheetah Mobile Inc. and Upland Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.4% and 69.3% respectively. About 16.14% of Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 10.1% of Upland Software Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cheetah Mobile Inc. -1.81% -9.44% -47.42% -50.53% -60.24% -46.64% Upland Software Inc. -4.22% -5.84% -4.27% 45.81% 42.36% 61.85%

For the past year Cheetah Mobile Inc. had bearish trend while Upland Software Inc. had bullish trend.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates a platform that offers mobile and personal computer (PC) applications for its users and global content promotional channels. The companyÂ’s suite of utility applications optimizes mobile and PC Internet system performance and provides real time protection against known and unknown security threats. Its mobile and PC applications for users include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; CM Security, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a safe Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser; CM Launcher, a secure launcher that offers acceleration, secure protection, and stylish wallpapers, as well as automatically organizes mobile applications based on personal behavior; Photo Grid, a photo collage application that allows users to create professional looking collages of photos through an intuitive interface for mobile devices; CM Locker, a lightweight lock screen; and Duba Anti-virus, an Internet security application for PC and mobile devices. The company also offers content-driven applications comprising Live.me, a live video streaming application; and News Republic, a global mobile news service operator, as well as various products, which include mobile advertising publishing; mobile advertising platform; Duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; Web and mobile games publishing; and cloud-based data analytics engines. It serves direct advertisers, including mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. Its software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories, including program and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, and digital engagement management. The company sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through an indirect sales organization that sells to distributors and value-added resellers. It serves customers in various industries, including financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, education, consumer goods, media and telecommunications, government, food and beverage, healthcare and life sciences, chemicals, and travel and hospitality. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Upland Software, Inc. is a subsidiary of Silverback Enterprise Group Inc.