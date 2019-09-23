Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) and the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) Comparing side by side

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) and the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheetah Mobile Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 1.54 2.12 the Rubicon Project Inc. 7 3.44 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cheetah Mobile Inc. and the Rubicon Project Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheetah Mobile Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% the Rubicon Project Inc. 0.00% -39.5% -14.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.14 beta indicates that Cheetah Mobile Inc. is 114.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, the Rubicon Project Inc.’s 72.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.72 beta.

Liquidity

3.3 and 3.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cheetah Mobile Inc. Its rival the Rubicon Project Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Cheetah Mobile Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than the Rubicon Project Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cheetah Mobile Inc. and the Rubicon Project Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheetah Mobile Inc. 2 0 0 1.00 the Rubicon Project Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 26.09% and an $4.35 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of the Rubicon Project Inc. is $9, which is potential -2.07% downside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Cheetah Mobile Inc. is looking more favorable than the Rubicon Project Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cheetah Mobile Inc. and the Rubicon Project Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.4% and 68.4%. Insiders held roughly 16.14% of Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 10.4% of the Rubicon Project Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cheetah Mobile Inc. -1.81% -9.44% -47.42% -50.53% -60.24% -46.64% the Rubicon Project Inc. 2.98% 14.95% 21.96% 76.16% 160.62% 104.02%

For the past year Cheetah Mobile Inc. has -46.64% weaker performance while the Rubicon Project Inc. has 104.02% stronger performance.

Summary

Cheetah Mobile Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors the Rubicon Project Inc.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates a platform that offers mobile and personal computer (PC) applications for its users and global content promotional channels. The companyÂ’s suite of utility applications optimizes mobile and PC Internet system performance and provides real time protection against known and unknown security threats. Its mobile and PC applications for users include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; CM Security, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a safe Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser; CM Launcher, a secure launcher that offers acceleration, secure protection, and stylish wallpapers, as well as automatically organizes mobile applications based on personal behavior; Photo Grid, a photo collage application that allows users to create professional looking collages of photos through an intuitive interface for mobile devices; CM Locker, a lightweight lock screen; and Duba Anti-virus, an Internet security application for PC and mobile devices. The company also offers content-driven applications comprising Live.me, a live video streaming application; and News Republic, a global mobile news service operator, as well as various products, which include mobile advertising publishing; mobile advertising platform; Duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; Web and mobile games publishing; and cloud-based data analytics engines. It serves direct advertisers, including mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.