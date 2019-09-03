Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) is a company in the Application Software industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.4% of Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.81% of all Application Software’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Cheetah Mobile Inc. has 16.14% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 9.26% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Cheetah Mobile Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheetah Mobile Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Cheetah Mobile Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cheetah Mobile Inc. N/A 5 2.12 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Cheetah Mobile Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Cheetah Mobile Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheetah Mobile Inc. 2 0 0 1.00 Industry Average 1.23 2.08 3.01 2.68

With consensus price target of $4.35, Cheetah Mobile Inc. has a potential upside of 10.13%. The peers have a potential upside of 136.10%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, Cheetah Mobile Inc. make research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cheetah Mobile Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cheetah Mobile Inc. -1.81% -9.44% -47.42% -50.53% -60.24% -46.64% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Cheetah Mobile Inc. had bearish trend while Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cheetah Mobile Inc. are 3.3 and 3.3. Competitively, Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s peers have 2.15 and 2.14 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cheetah Mobile Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.14 shows that Cheetah Mobile Inc. is 114.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.19 which is 18.59% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Cheetah Mobile Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s rivals beat Cheetah Mobile Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates a platform that offers mobile and personal computer (PC) applications for its users and global content promotional channels. The companyÂ’s suite of utility applications optimizes mobile and PC Internet system performance and provides real time protection against known and unknown security threats. Its mobile and PC applications for users include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; CM Security, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a safe Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser; CM Launcher, a secure launcher that offers acceleration, secure protection, and stylish wallpapers, as well as automatically organizes mobile applications based on personal behavior; Photo Grid, a photo collage application that allows users to create professional looking collages of photos through an intuitive interface for mobile devices; CM Locker, a lightweight lock screen; and Duba Anti-virus, an Internet security application for PC and mobile devices. The company also offers content-driven applications comprising Live.me, a live video streaming application; and News Republic, a global mobile news service operator, as well as various products, which include mobile advertising publishing; mobile advertising platform; Duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; Web and mobile games publishing; and cloud-based data analytics engines. It serves direct advertisers, including mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.