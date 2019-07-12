Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) and Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Contrasting side by side

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) and Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheetah Mobile Inc. 6 0.00 N/A 1.54 3.82 Dropbox Inc. 23 7.44 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cheetah Mobile Inc. and Dropbox Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) and Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheetah Mobile Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Dropbox Inc. 0.00% -83.4% -32.3%

Liquidity

Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3 and 3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Dropbox Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Cheetah Mobile Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Dropbox Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Cheetah Mobile Inc. and Dropbox Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheetah Mobile Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Dropbox Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 60.00% and an $5.8 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Dropbox Inc.’s consensus target price is $33, while its potential upside is 26.34%. The information presented earlier suggests that Cheetah Mobile Inc. looks more robust than Dropbox Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cheetah Mobile Inc. and Dropbox Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.7% and 56.4% respectively. 16.14% are Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1.2% are Dropbox Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cheetah Mobile Inc. 0% -5.93% -16.86% -35.21% -51.45% -3.93% Dropbox Inc. -3.63% 2.98% -10.37% -10.72% -23.87% 11.65%

For the past year Cheetah Mobile Inc. had bearish trend while Dropbox Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Cheetah Mobile Inc. beats Dropbox Inc.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates a platform that offers mobile and personal computer (PC) applications for its users and global content promotional channels. The companyÂ’s suite of utility applications optimizes mobile and PC Internet system performance and provides real time protection against known and unknown security threats. Its mobile and PC applications for users include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; CM Security, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a safe Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser; CM Launcher, a secure launcher that offers acceleration, secure protection, and stylish wallpapers, as well as automatically organizes mobile applications based on personal behavior; Photo Grid, a photo collage application that allows users to create professional looking collages of photos through an intuitive interface for mobile devices; CM Locker, a lightweight lock screen; and Duba Anti-virus, an Internet security application for PC and mobile devices. The company also offers content-driven applications comprising Live.me, a live video streaming application; and News Republic, a global mobile news service operator, as well as various products, which include mobile advertising publishing; mobile advertising platform; Duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; Web and mobile games publishing; and cloud-based data analytics engines. It serves direct advertisers, including mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Dropbox Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.