Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) and Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Comparing side by side

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) and Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheetah Mobile Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 1.54 2.12 Borqs Technologies Inc. 3 0.31 N/A 0.03 80.65

Demonstrates Cheetah Mobile Inc. and Borqs Technologies Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Borqs Technologies Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Cheetah Mobile Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Cheetah Mobile Inc. is presently more affordable than Borqs Technologies Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheetah Mobile Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Borqs Technologies Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.6%

Volatility & Risk

Cheetah Mobile Inc. has a beta of 2.14 and its 114.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Borqs Technologies Inc.’s 1.51 beta is the reason why it is 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cheetah Mobile Inc. is 3.3 while its Current Ratio is 3.3. Meanwhile, Borqs Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Cheetah Mobile Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Borqs Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Cheetah Mobile Inc. and Borqs Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheetah Mobile Inc. 2 0 0 1.00 Borqs Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cheetah Mobile Inc. has a consensus price target of $4.35, and a 26.82% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.4% of Cheetah Mobile Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 34% of Borqs Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 16.14% are Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.38% are Borqs Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cheetah Mobile Inc. -1.81% -9.44% -47.42% -50.53% -60.24% -46.64% Borqs Technologies Inc. -16.66% -21.39% -45.05% 18.48% -68.15% -21.88%

For the past year Cheetah Mobile Inc. was more bearish than Borqs Technologies Inc.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates a platform that offers mobile and personal computer (PC) applications for its users and global content promotional channels. The companyÂ’s suite of utility applications optimizes mobile and PC Internet system performance and provides real time protection against known and unknown security threats. Its mobile and PC applications for users include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; CM Security, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a safe Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser; CM Launcher, a secure launcher that offers acceleration, secure protection, and stylish wallpapers, as well as automatically organizes mobile applications based on personal behavior; Photo Grid, a photo collage application that allows users to create professional looking collages of photos through an intuitive interface for mobile devices; CM Locker, a lightweight lock screen; and Duba Anti-virus, an Internet security application for PC and mobile devices. The company also offers content-driven applications comprising Live.me, a live video streaming application; and News Republic, a global mobile news service operator, as well as various products, which include mobile advertising publishing; mobile advertising platform; Duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; Web and mobile games publishing; and cloud-based data analytics engines. It serves direct advertisers, including mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through BORQS Beijing Ltd., engages in the development of software services and products for Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It offers its Android platform software products for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications. The company is based in Beijing, China. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Borqs Hong Kong Limited.