Cheetah Mobile (CMCM) to pay $0.50 on Sep 30, 2019; Msa Safety (MSA) Shorts Decreased By 2.84%

Cheetah Mobile Inc (NYSE:CMCM) is expected to pay $0.50 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:CMCM) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.50 dividend. Cheetah Mobile Inc’s current price of $4.28 translates into 11.68% yield. Cheetah Mobile Inc’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 20, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 5.94% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $4.28. About 730,539 shares traded or 36.73% up from the average. Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) has declined 60.24% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCM News: 13/03/2018 – Cheetah Mobile Appoints Jie Xiao and Pin Zhoy to Board; 13/03/2018 – CHEETAH MOBILE CHAIRMAN JUN LEI RESIGNS; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos; 26/03/2018 – Brightwire: Cheetah Mobile stops operating unmanned snack stands, to sell equipment for cash; 25/03/2018 – Cheetah Mobile stops operating unmanned snack stands, to sell equipment for cash, sources say; 13/03/2018 – Cheetah Mobile Appoints Ning Zhang, Tianyang Zhao and Yi Ma to Its Board; 21/03/2018 – Cheetah Mobile Robots Steal the Show at AI-themed 321 Conference; 21/05/2018 – CHEETAH MOBILE 1Q REV. $182.6M, EST. $185.3M (2 EST.); 21/05/2018 – Cheetah Mobile 1Q Rev $182.56M; 13/03/2018 – CHEETAH MOBILE INC – BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF ELEVEN MEMBERS, SIX OF THEM ARE INDEPENDENT

Msa Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) had a decrease of 2.84% in short interest. MSA’s SI was 1.48 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.84% from 1.52M shares previously. With 162,200 avg volume, 9 days are for Msa Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)’s short sellers to cover MSA’s short positions. The SI to Msa Safety Incorporated’s float is 4.23%. The stock increased 2.59% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $106.67. About 116,784 shares traded. MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) has risen 5.75% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSA News: 17/04/2018 – MSA Security Opens Additional Windsor Training Facility in San Diego; 23/05/2018 – Snipp Signs MSA With CLS Holdings USA, Inc., to Implement a Customer Retention and Management Platform Across Its Future Portfo; 23/05/2018 – Snipp Signs MSA With CLS Holdings USA, Inc, to Implement a Customer Retention and Management Platform Across Its Future Portfolio of Dispensaries; 15/05/2018 – MSA Security Names Michael O’Neil Chairman and Appoints Glen Kucera CEO; 09/04/2018 – Two Leading Australia Fire Brigades Invest in New MSA Breathing Equipment; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Report: US Cig & Tobacco Volume Declines’ Impact On MSA; 16/04/2018 – Part Trailblazer, Part Top Gun: MSA to Debut New Jet-Style Fire Helmet at 2018 Fire Department lnstructor’s Conference; 19/04/2018 – RPAI Signs Two New Leases At Huebner Oaks In The San Antonio MSA; 07/05/2018 – MSA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 38C/SHR FROM 35C/SHR, BDVD EST. 37C; 15/05/2018 – MSA BOARD ELECTS NISHAN J. VARTANIAN CEO OF MSA SAFETY; WILLIAM

Among 2 analysts covering Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cheetah Mobile has $5.8 highest and $2.9000 lowest target. $4.35’s average target is 1.64% above currents $4.28 stock price. Cheetah Mobile had 5 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, March 26 with “Sell”.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates as a mobile Internet firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $539.28 million. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones. It has a 2.79 P/E ratio. The Company’s utility products also comprise Cheetah Keyboard, an artificial intelligence -enabled application; Photo Grid, a photo collage application for mobile devices; CM Locker, a lock screen with notifications and security; Duba Anti-virus, an Internet security application for PC and mobile devices; and SafeWallet, a mobile digital wallet.

