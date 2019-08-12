Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) to pay $0.36 on Aug 27, 2019; Kentucky Retirement Systems Has Increased Centene Del (CNC) Stake By $483,943

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) is expected to pay $0.36 on Aug 27, 2019. (NASDAQ:CAKE) shareholders before Aug 13, 2019 will receive the $0.36 dividend. Cheesecake Factory Inc’s current price of $40.05 translates into 0.90% yield. Cheesecake Factory Inc’s dividend has Aug 14, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.91% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $40.05. About 618,755 shares traded. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has declined 24.69% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CAKE News: 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of JPMCC 2017-JP5; 02/04/2018 – Cheesecake Factory’s CEO: To have happier employees, do these 3 things; 16/04/2018 – The Cheesecake Factory Delivers Sweet Tax Day Relief with Free Delivery and a Chance to Win the Cheesecake Factory for One Year; 11/05/2018 – CHEESECAKE FACTORY INC – APPOINTMENT OF SCARLETT MAY AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GENERAL COUNSEL AND SECRETARY OF COMPANY; 25/04/2018 – CHEESECAKE FACTORY 1Q EPS 56C; 25/04/2018 – CHEESECAKE FACTORY INC – NOW EXPECTS AS MANY AS FOUR RESTAURANTS TO OPEN INTERNATIONALLY UNDER LICENSING AGREEMENTS IN FISCAL 2018; 11/05/2018 – The Cheesecake Factory Announces Senior Leadership Appointments; 26/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Buys 1.3% Position in Cheesecake Factory; 05/03/2018 – UK: WAITROSE NEW YORK CHEESECAKE MAY CONTAIN STRANDS OF PLASTIC

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased Centene Corp Del (CNC) stake by 102.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired 9,131 shares as Centene Corp Del (CNC)’s stock rose 4.75%. The Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 18,064 shares with $959,000 value, up from 8,933 last quarter. Centene Corp Del now has $20.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $48.7. About 3.99M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 30/04/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Offering of Common Stk; 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP – UPON CLOSING OF FIDELIS CARE DEAL, FIDELIS CARE WILL OPERATE AS A FOR-PROFIT HEALTH INSURER IN NEW YORK; 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Centene Proposed Sr. Unsec. Notes ‘BB+’; 04/05/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Option; 09/05/2018 – Centene to Use Proceeds to Finance Part of Cash Consideration in Fidelis Care Deal; 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL

Among 8 analysts covering Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Cheesecake Factory has $60 highest and $40 lowest target. $48.13’s average target is 20.17% above currents $40.05 stock price. Cheesecake Factory had 17 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, June 28. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Monday, July 15 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, August 1. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Thursday, August 1. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Bank of America. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Wedbush.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated shares while 72 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 45.13 million shares or 1.10% less from 45.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase, a New York-based fund reported 86,435 shares. Schroder Mngmt Gp stated it has 530,319 shares. Snow Cap Mgmt Lp invested in 0.13% or 41,405 shares. Bbva Compass Fincl Bank Incorporated invested 0.05% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Stifel Corporation has 314,173 shares. First Trust Advsr Lp has 0.07% invested in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Whittier Trust Communication accumulated 405 shares. Bankshares Of America De stated it has 297,520 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Contravisory Invest Mngmt holds 425 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) for 84,983 shares. Petrus Tru Communications Lta, a Texas-based fund reported 5,947 shares. One Trading Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) for 5,309 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has invested 0.01% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Riggs Asset Managment invested 0.01% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Hightower Ltd Liability invested 0% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE).

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.79 billion. The firm also produces cheesecakes and other baked products for foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It has a 17.01 P/E ratio. As of December 19, 2017, it operated 214 casual dining restaurants, including 199 under The Cheesecake Factory mark, 13 under the Grand Lux Cafe mark, and 2 restaurants under the Rock Sugar Pan Asian Kitchen mark; and 18 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $168,421 activity. MINDEL LAURENCE B bought $74,461 worth of stock or 1,500 shares. Ames Edie A bought $46,970 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. PITTAWAY DAVID BRUCE had bought 200 shares worth $9,502. CAPPELLO ALEXANDER L bought $5,853 worth of stock.

More notable recent The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Factors Likely to Shape Cheesecake’s (CAKE) Earnings in Q2 – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “4 Days To Buy The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Before The Ex-Dividend Date – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should Value Investors Pick Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Stock? – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity. 2,850 shares valued at $151,022 were bought by BLUME JESSICA L. on Friday, July 26.

Among 6 analysts covering Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Centene Corp has $83 highest and $63 lowest target. $72.33’s average target is 48.52% above currents $48.7 stock price. Centene Corp had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 12 report. Credit Suisse maintained Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) on Friday, March 29 with “Neutral” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $83 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The company was upgraded on Friday, May 10 by Citigroup. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.