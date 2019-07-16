Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Stock Price Rose While Boothbay Fund Management Trimmed Stake by $353,904; As Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Reliance Trust Has Lifted Its Position

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) by 38.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 7,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,842 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $579,000, down from 19,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Cheesecake Factory Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.98B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $43.83. About 664,839 shares traded. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has declined 9.03% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CAKE News: 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Five-Year Plan Targets 6%-7% Total Top-Line Growth; 25/04/2018 – CHEESECAKE FACTORY 1Q EPS 56C; 26/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Five-Year Plan Targets 1%-2% Comparable Sales Growth; 20/03/2018 – David Gordon, President, The @Cheesecake Factory: People are always going to want to get together – restaurants are not going away. They are going to want to have social experiences; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Buys 1.3% Position in Cheesecake Factory; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of JPMCC 2017-JP5; 25/04/2018 – Cheesecake Factory 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 25/04/2018 – CHEESECAKE FACTORY INC – NOW EXPECTS AS MANY AS FOUR RESTAURANTS TO OPEN INTERNATIONALLY UNDER LICENSING AGREEMENTS IN FISCAL 2018; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact

Reliance Trust increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC) by 45.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust bought 11,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,620 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62M, up from 24,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $73.12. About 6.29M shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 5.30% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT TO ENCOURAGE OIL PRODUCERS TO COLLABORATE WITH REFINERS IN FUEL PRICES STABILIZATION PLAN -ENERGY MIN; 08/05/2018 – Anadarko Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO’S ADVISER SOCIETE GENERALE HAS RECEIVED INTEREST FOR $12 BLN IN COVER AND DIRECT LENDING FROM EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES; 04/05/2018 – Anadarko at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO: NO INTENTION OF INCREASING ACTIVITY AT CURRENT PRICES; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO NAMES MITCHELL INGRAM EVP,INTL DEEPWATER & EXPLORATION; 10/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 29/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum CDS Widens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Months

More notable recent The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) a Great Stock for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” on February 23, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Raymond James Is Hungry For Cheesecake Factory And Chili’s – Benzinga” published on January 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “You Can Have Your CAKE And Eat It Too – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2018. More interesting news about The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FOCUS-Sparkly unicorn ice cream: Kroger’s bid to win grocery wars – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “The city’s newest public company wants to build a new industry in Nashville – Nashville Business Journal” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold CAKE shares while 72 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 45.13 million shares or 1.10% less from 45.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 126,795 were reported by Intrepid Capital Mngmt. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Aqr Capital Ltd Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Ellington Management Group Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.29% or 32,100 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 4,489 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 558,301 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management Inc reported 0% stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 103,086 shares. Covington Capital reported 150 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 75,598 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 162,012 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) or 67,200 shares. Envestnet Asset stated it has 67,727 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Stifel holds 0.04% or 314,173 shares.

Analysts await The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.82 EPS, up 26.15% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CAKE’s profit will be $37.08M for 13.36 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.26% EPS growth.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $136,786 activity. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $74,461 was made by MINDEL LAURENCE B on Monday, May 6. The insider CAPPELLO ALEXANDER L bought $5,853. $9,502 worth of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) was bought by PITTAWAY DAVID BRUCE on Monday, February 25.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48M and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 6,931 shares to 13,025 shares, valued at $869,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edtechx Hldgs Acquisition Co by 374,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 399,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Reliance Trust, which manages about $621.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Trust Tactical High (HYLS) by 70,776 shares to 32,353 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 2,667 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,637 shares, and cut its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).