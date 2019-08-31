Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Stock Price Declined While Group One Trading LP Cut Holding by $1.06 Million; Tillys (TLYS) Holder Rk Capital Management Has Raised Stake

Rk Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tillys Inc (TLYS) by 23.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.12% . The hedge fund held 418,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66 million, up from 338,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tillys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.18 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.71. About 604,462 shares traded or 66.84% up from the average. Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) has declined 41.76% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TLYS News: 17/04/2018 – Baker Tilly Named to Vault Accounting 50 for 9th Straight Year; 26/03/2018 – TILLYS Announces Its 2018 Hillbilly-Themed Golf Tournament Benefiting Tilly’s Life Center; 22/03/2018 – Baker Tilly Launches CFO Outsourcing and Advisory Service; 12/03/2018 – TILLYS INC – 4TH QUARTER EPS OF $0.23, INCLUDING TAX REFORM CHARGE OF $0.01; 12/03/2018 Tilly’s 4Q EPS 23c; 30/05/2018 – TILLYS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES, WHICH INCLUDES E-COMMERCE SALES, INCREASED 0.1% IN TOTAL

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) by 80.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 22,108 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.15% . The institutional investor held 5,309 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $260,000, down from 27,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Cheesecake Factory Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $37.99. About 793,985 shares traded or 10.68% up from the average. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has declined 24.69% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CAKE News: 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Buys 1.3% Position in Cheesecake Factory; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Targets 2022 Revenue EPS of $4.50; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Five-Year Plan Targets 1%-2% Comparable Sales Growth; 05/03/2018 UK: WAITROSE RECALLS WAITROSE NEW YORK CHEESECAKE; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Targets 2022 Net Income Margin Topping 6%; 25/04/2018 – CHEESECAKE FACTORY 1Q EPS 56C; 11/05/2018 – CHEESECAKE FACTORY REPORTS SR LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Sees 2018 Comparable Sales Flat to Up 1%; 26/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 16/04/2018 – The Cheesecake Factory Delivers Sweet Tax Day Relief with Free Delivery and a Chance to Win the Cheesecake Factory for One Year

Since March 7, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $209,538 activity. 1,500 The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) shares with value of $74,461 were bought by MINDEL LAURENCE B. 750 shares were bought by Ames Edie A, worth $31,635.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold CAKE shares while 72 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 45.13 million shares or 1.10% less from 45.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cim Invest Mangement Inc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.02% or 28,319 shares. Putnam Limited Liability invested 0.01% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Bbva Compass Bancorporation Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) for 17,634 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). 2.67M were reported by Wellington Management Gru Llp. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 5,438 shares. Tyvor Capital Ltd Liability Co has invested 3.64% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Moreover, Maverick Cap has 0.28% invested in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) for 426,830 shares. Grp One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0% or 5,309 shares in its portfolio. Rice Hall James And Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 460,889 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 58,832 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Whittier Of Nevada Inc owns 0% invested in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) for 354 shares. Glenmede Co Na has 2,195 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt Incorporated invested in 30,474 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Restaurateur who plans Fifth + Broadway location sells company to Cheesecake Factory – Nashville Business Journal” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Sara Lee will gobble up Twinkies-makerâ€™s in-store bakery business – Kansas City Business Journal” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “This Ancillary Marijuana Stock Is Uplisting to the Nasdaq – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $16.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (Put) by 9,500 shares to 20,100 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ubs Group Ag (Put) by 189,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nic Inc (Call).

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26M and $347.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chart Inds Inc by 90,300 shares to 160,143 shares, valued at $14.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Del Taco Restaurants Inc by 230,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 444,587 shares, and cut its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL).

Since March 19, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $181,796 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold TLYS shares while 26 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 19.17 million shares or 2.99% less from 19.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc has invested 0% in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 765,447 shares. Wedge Mgmt L LP Nc holds 0.01% in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) or 103,697 shares. Moreover, Gp One Trading Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Moreover, Los Angeles Management & Equity Rech Inc has 0% invested in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) for 39,002 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Llc invested 0% in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). State Street holds 344,288 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 75,270 shares. Numerixs Inv Technology Inc invested in 6,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aqr Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) for 760,509 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can accumulated 1 shares or 0% of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Incorporated reported 400,918 shares stake. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corporation owns 972,400 shares. Victory Cap Management Incorporated reported 16,430 shares.

More notable recent Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tilly’s -18% after guidance disappoints – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MFGP, NTNX, ANF and GES among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 28, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tilly’s Stock Deserves To Trade Above $20 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Tilly’s, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.