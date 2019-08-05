Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Shareholder Snow Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding; Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Shareholder Gmt Capital Has Decreased Holding by $1.16 Million as Stock Price Declined

Gmt Capital Corp decreased its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) by 0.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp sold 166,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.81% . The hedge fund held 30.77 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $219.93 million, down from 30.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Hudbay Minerals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $982.90 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $3.625. About 58,040 shares traded. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) has declined 4.90% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HBM News: 16/04/2018 – Hudbay to Host Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results; 03/04/2018 – ROYAL NICKEL CORP – HUDBAY HAS NOT PROVIDED REED MINE 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 19C; 18/04/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS INC EXTENDS GAINS, RISES 8.9 PCT TO C$9.70, AS BASE METALS PRICES CLIMB; 02/05/2018 – Hudbay Minerals 1Q Net $41.4M; 03/05/2018 – Hudbay Announces Election of Directors; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C; 29/03/2018 Hudbay Announces Updated Technical Report for Constancia and Provides Annual Reserve and Resource Update; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q REV. $386.7M, EST. $366.4M

Snow Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) by 92.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp sold 525,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.15% . The institutional investor held 41,405 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, down from 566,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cheesecake Factory Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $42.04. About 122,072 shares traded. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has declined 24.69% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CAKE News: 16/05/2018 – Two Cheesecake Factory Employees Are Out After Trump Hat Remarks; 21/03/2018 – Watch: DoorDash CEO Tony Xu and Cheesecake Factory President David Gordon talk through the complexity and logistics for DoorDash, especially in working with high-volume restaurants; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Gives Profit And Sales Guidance In Line With Current Expectations — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – The Cheesecake Factory Delivers Sweet Tax Day Relief with Free Delivery and a Chance to Win the Cheesecake Factory for One Year Through DoorDash; 05/03/2018 – UK: WAITROSE NEW YORK CHEESECAKE MAY CONTAIN STRANDS OF PLASTIC; 25/04/2018 – CHEESECAKE FACTORY 1Q EPS 56C; 01/05/2018 – Eli’s Cheesecake of Chicago Introduces #DIY Wedding Cake Kit For the #RoyalWedding!; 20/03/2018 – Café Valley Bakery Introduces New Chocolate Cheesecake Brownie Bites Made with Hershey’s Chocolate; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Targets 2022 Revenue of About $3B; 11/05/2018 – CHEESECAKE FACTORY REPORTS SR LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold CAKE shares while 72 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 45.13 million shares or 1.10% less from 45.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds owns 460,000 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 4,489 shares. 10,788 are owned by Coatue Mngmt Limited Com. Gagnon Securities Limited Company holds 16,596 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Phocas Financial holds 0.48% or 97,255 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.03% invested in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) for 38,811 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.01% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Gw Henssler Limited invested in 7,451 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Rice Hall James & Limited Co holds 460,889 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Moody National Bank & Trust Tru Division holds 0% or 93 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) for 29,729 shares. 2,302 were reported by Ls Invest Advsr Lc. Cooper Creek Prtnrs Ltd Company owns 71,701 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Smithfield Trust stated it has 1,000 shares. 109,433 were reported by Amer Intl Gru.

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43B and $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 25,779 shares to 401,193 shares, valued at $24.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 109,146 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $136,786 activity. $46,970 worth of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) was bought by Ames Edie A. $5,853 worth of stock was bought by CAPPELLO ALEXANDER L on Thursday, March 7. PITTAWAY DAVID BRUCE also bought $9,502 worth of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) shares.

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19B and $3.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 13,640 shares to 182,685 shares, valued at $214.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers In (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 72,731 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Analysts await Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.01 EPS, down 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. HBM’s profit will be $2.71M for 90.63 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Hudbay Minerals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.67% negative EPS growth.