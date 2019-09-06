Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Received New Wells Fargo Rating; Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) Sentiment Is 1.09

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) was raised by Wells Fargo from a Market Perform rating to a Outperform rating in a a note issued on Friday morning.

Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.23, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 12 institutional investors started new and increased stock positions, while 11 reduced and sold stock positions in Sprague Resources LP. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 3.80 million shares, down from 4.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Sprague Resources LP in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 7 Increased: 7 New Position: 5.

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $376.02 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. It has a 9.64 P/E ratio. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale and commercial customers.

Analysts await Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.49 EPS, up 45.56% or $0.41 from last year’s $-0.9 per share. After $-0.30 actual EPS reported by Sprague Resources LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 63.33% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.36% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.54. About 29,677 shares traded. Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) has declined 26.32% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SRLP News: 08/05/2018 – Sprague Resources 1Q EBITDA $55.1M; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Sprague Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 02/05/2018 – Sprague Resources LP Announces a revised record date and payment date for the Cash Distribution of the First Quarter of 2018; 15/03/2018 – SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP SEES 2018 OPERATING EXPENSE RANGE OF $86 MLN TO $91 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Sprague Resources 4Q EBITDA $41.9M; 14/03/2018 – Sprague Resources LP 2017 Form 10-K Now Available; 08/05/2018 – Sprague Resources Raises Dividend to 65.25c; 15/05/2018 – Sprague Resources LP Announces Chief Accounting Officer Retirement and Appointment; 08/05/2018 – Sprague Resources Backs 2018 EBIT $120M-EBIT $140M; 08/05/2018 – Sprague Resources 1Q EPS $3.21

More notable recent Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) CEO David Glendon on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sprague Resources LP Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sprague Resources LP Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sprague Resources: Unsustainable Distribution – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sprague Resources LP Announces Cash Distribution for the Second Quarter of 2019 and Earnings Conference Call Schedule – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Doheny Asset Management Ca holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Sprague Resources LP for 64,000 shares. Spirit Of America Management Corp Ny owns 196,582 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gsa Capital Partners Llp has 0.02% invested in the company for 12,745 shares. The Illinois-based Optimum Investment Advisors has invested 0.02% in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc, a New York-based fund reported 174,332 shares.

More notable recent The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Having Cake & Eating It Too? Jobs Numbers Good, Rate Cut Coming – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Wells Fargo Upgrades Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) to Outperform – StreetInsider.com” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cheesecake Factory’s Expansion Efforts Bode Well, Costs High – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “American Express Up 24% Year to Date: Will Momentum Sustain? – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: MGP Ingredients, Cheesecake Factory and Consolidated Edison – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated shares while 72 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 45.13 million shares or 1.10% less from 45.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Mgmt accumulated 562,094 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). 112,836 were reported by Alliancebernstein Lp. Arrow Financial Corporation accumulated 300 shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Aqr Cap Management Lc accumulated 369,400 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of invested in 0% or 5,800 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Company reported 29,729 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Paragon Management Ltd Liability reported 100 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 28,319 shares stake. Cadinha Ltd Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) for 6,390 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 69,820 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 7,468 shares.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $203,685 activity. $97,589 worth of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) shares were bought by MINDEL LAURENCE B. Ames Edie A bought $31,635 worth of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) on Tuesday, August 6. CAPPELLO ALEXANDER L bought $5,853 worth of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) on Thursday, March 7.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.77 billion. The firm also produces cheesecakes and other baked products for foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It has a 16.84 P/E ratio. As of December 19, 2017, it operated 214 casual dining restaurants, including 199 under The Cheesecake Factory mark, 13 under the Grand Lux Cafe mark, and 2 restaurants under the Rock Sugar Pan Asian Kitchen mark; and 18 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Analysts await The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 11.29% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.62 per share. CAKE’s profit will be $24.54 million for 18.02 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.93% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 2.27% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $39.64. About 670,347 shares traded. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has declined 24.69% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CAKE News: 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.64-Adj EPS $2.80; 26/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 20/03/2018 – David Gordon, President, The @Cheesecake Factory: People are always going to want to get together – restaurants are not going away. They are going to want to have social experiences; 02/04/2018 – Cheesecake Factory’s CEO: To have happier employees, do these 3 things; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 25/04/2018 – CHEESECAKE FACTORY INC – NOW EXPECTS AS MANY AS FOUR RESTAURANTS TO OPEN INTERNATIONALLY UNDER LICENSING AGREEMENTS IN FISCAL 2018; 25/04/2018 – Cheesecake Factory 1Q Rev $590.7M; 11/05/2018 – The Cheesecake Factory Announces Senior Leadership Appointments; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Targets 2022 Revenue EPS of $4.50; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact