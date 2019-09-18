Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Position Lifted by Point72 Asset Management Lp; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Eagle Global Advisors Has Increased Its Stake

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) by 327.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 267,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.15% . The hedge fund held 349,309 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.27M, up from 81,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Cheesecake Factory Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $42.38. About 345,647 shares traded. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has declined 24.69% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CAKE News: 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Targets 2022 Net Income Margin Topping 6%; 01/05/2018 – Eli’s Cheesecake of Chicago Introduces #DIY Wedding Cake Kit For the #RoyalWedding!; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Sees 2018 Comparable Sales Flat to Up 1%; 11/05/2018 – CHEESECAKE FACTORY INC – APPOINTMENT OF SCARLETT MAY AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GENERAL COUNSEL AND SECRETARY OF COMPANY; 02/04/2018 – Cheesecake Factory’s CEO: To have happier employees, do these 3 things; 11/05/2018 – The Cheesecake Factory Announces Senior Leadership Appointments; 18/05/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Gives Profit And Sales Guidance In Line With Current Expectations — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of JPMCC 2017-JP5

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 22.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 2,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 11,150 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.11 million, up from 9,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $889.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $24.28 during the last trading session, reaching $1798.27. About 1.43M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Amazon: Service Available for Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Volvo Cars; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 03/04/2018 – AMAZON JAPAN REVIEWS SHIPPING COST RULES; EFFECTIVE TODAY; 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights Animated Series ‘Undone’ From Eisner’s Tornante; 15/05/2018 – Amazon is moving into blockchain with a new partnership; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business; 26/04/2018 – Munster on $AMZN: Easy math, Amazon price increase will generate $2B in pure margin annual revenue; 19/03/2018 – Amazon GameOn Brings Cross-Platform Competitions to Developers and Players with New Cloud-Based Service; 07/05/2018 – BREAKING: Snap CFO Drew Vollero is stepping down on May 15, Amazon’s Tim Stone to replace him

More notable recent The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Drink Up Savings at Starbucks – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Q1 Earnings Top, Sales Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cheesecake Factory Needs To Cool Off – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold CAKE shares while 85 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 44.31 million shares or 1.81% less from 45.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc stated it has 778,180 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 36,051 shares. Natixis Advsr LP holds 193,285 shares. Btim owns 468,390 shares. Asset Mgmt One Communications Limited holds 8,320 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Jpmorgan Chase owns 102,479 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Plc stated it has 87,713 shares. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Fmr Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 666 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 0.01% stake. Quantbot Ltd Partnership holds 0.09% or 21,533 shares. Eulav Asset has 0.07% invested in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Wells Fargo And Commerce Mn has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Walleye Trading Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $203,685 activity. MINDEL LAURENCE B bought $97,589 worth of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) on Monday, August 12.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $19.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 452,157 shares to 49,846 shares, valued at $6.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 124,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,000 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Amazon to double downtown Portland office with 400 new jobs – Portland Business Journal” on August 21, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Amazon gives inside peek at expanded downtown Portland office – Portland Business Journal” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Scariest Risks Facing Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon’s Next Move May Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN): America’s Golden Child Ripens – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60 billion and $2.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 8,029 shares to 72,114 shares, valued at $4.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1,887 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,982 shares, and cut its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARCO).