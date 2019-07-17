Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV)

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 4 29.32 N/A -1.28 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.21 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -144.3% -101.3% Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 11 and its Quick Ratio is 11. Urovant Sciences Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Urovant Sciences Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $26 average target price and a 198.17% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.5% and 22.8%. 8.2% are Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 74.87% are Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -0.63% 61.64% 25.53% 88.05% 43.47% 159.34% Urovant Sciences Ltd. -19.35% -29.22% -26.1% -12.86% 0% 1.82%

For the past year Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Summary

Urovant Sciences Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.