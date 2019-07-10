Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)

Both Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 31.07 N/A -1.28 0.00 Teligent Inc. 1 0.59 N/A -0.75 0.00

Table 1 highlights Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Teligent Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -144.3% -101.3% Teligent Inc. 0.00% -84.1% -14.9%

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Teligent Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1 respectively. Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Teligent Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Teligent Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.5% and 83.8% respectively. 8.2% are Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Teligent Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -0.63% 61.64% 25.53% 88.05% 43.47% 159.34% Teligent Inc. -0.89% -10.79% -43.54% -72.55% -69.96% -34.88%

For the past year Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has 159.34% stronger performance while Teligent Inc. has -34.88% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. beats Teligent Inc.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.