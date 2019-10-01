Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 23.14M -1.10 0.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 11 0.00 14.00M -2.40 0.00

Table 1 highlights Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 851,800,044.17% -212% -134% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 127,970,749.54% -49% -35.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and its Quick Ratio is 4.8. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.6% and 66.4%. 1.7% are Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 29.4% are Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5%

For the past year Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Scholar Rock Holding Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. beats Scholar Rock Holding Corporation on 5 of the 9 factors.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.