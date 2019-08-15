Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|19.57
|N/A
|-1.10
|0.00
|Personalis Inc.
|22
|8.84
|N/A
|-0.71
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-212%
|-134%
|Personalis Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Personalis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Personalis Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 10.6% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares and 48.6% of Personalis Inc. shares. 1.7% are Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Personalis Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
|-2.95%
|-19.08%
|-37.53%
|-30.61%
|-8.04%
|44.51%
|Personalis Inc.
|-16.19%
|-27.78%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-37.14%
For the past year Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has 44.51% stronger performance while Personalis Inc. has -37.14% weaker performance.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Personalis Inc. beats Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.