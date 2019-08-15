Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 19.57 N/A -1.10 0.00 Personalis Inc. 22 8.84 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212% -134% Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Personalis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Personalis Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.6% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares and 48.6% of Personalis Inc. shares. 1.7% are Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Personalis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51% Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14%

For the past year Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has 44.51% stronger performance while Personalis Inc. has -37.14% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Personalis Inc. beats Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.