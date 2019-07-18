Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 4 31.07 N/A -1.28 0.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 5.70 N/A -3.76 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -144.3% -101.3% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.1 and its Quick Ratio is 14. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21.25 average target price and a 545.90% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.5% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares and 77% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 8.2% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.3% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -0.63% 61.64% 25.53% 88.05% 43.47% 159.34% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.89% -17.91% -32.87% -34.77% -57.74% -5.26%

For the past year Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has 159.34% stronger performance while Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -5.26% weaker performance.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.