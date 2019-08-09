Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

This is a contrast between Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 26.93 N/A -1.10 0.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 215.06 N/A -2.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212% -134% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9%

Liquidity

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.6% and 9.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.7% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.8% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49%

For the past year Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has 44.51% stronger performance while Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -0.49% weaker performance.

Summary

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.