Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 31.07 N/A -1.28 0.00 Curis Inc. 1 6.95 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Curis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -144.3% -101.3% Curis Inc. 0.00% -729.4% -66.4%

Liquidity

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Curis Inc. which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 2.1 Quick Ratio. Curis Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.5% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares and 24.2% of Curis Inc. shares. Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.2%. Comparatively, Curis Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -0.63% 61.64% 25.53% 88.05% 43.47% 159.34% Curis Inc. -4.96% -3.7% 66.97% 16.67% -39.84% 163.84%

For the past year Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Curis Inc.

Summary

Curis Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.